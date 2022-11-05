BATESVILLE — Valley View's eight-game winning streak ended Friday night as Batesville denied the Blazers an outright 5A-East conference championship with a 16-7 victory.

The Pioneers outscored the Blazers 10-0 in the second half, taking the lead with a touchdown in the third quarter and icing their victory with a field goal in the fourth. Valley View (8-2, 6-1 conference) shares the 5A-East championship with Wynne, with the Blazers earning the league's No. 1 state playoff seed because of their victory over the Yellowjackets.