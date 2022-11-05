BATESVILLE — Valley View's eight-game winning streak ended Friday night as Batesville denied the Blazers an outright 5A-East conference championship with a 16-7 victory.
The Pioneers outscored the Blazers 10-0 in the second half, taking the lead with a touchdown in the third quarter and icing their victory with a field goal in the fourth. Valley View (8-2, 6-1 conference) shares the 5A-East championship with Wynne, with the Blazers earning the league's No. 1 state playoff seed because of their victory over the Yellowjackets.
The Blazers will host the No. 4 seed from the 5A-West in the first round of the playoffs next week. Batesville (7-3, 5-2 conference) earned the No. 3 seed from the East and a first-round road game against the West's No. 2 seed.
Valley View scored its only points in the second quarter at the end of a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Carson Turley threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Slade Caldwell and Brody Dix kicked the extra point to give the Blazers a 7-0 lead with 7:02 left in the first half.
Batesville answered with a seven-play, 82-yard drive capped by Holden Hutchins' 18-yard touchdown run with 2:59 remaining in the second quarter. The Blazers blocked the extra point to keep a 7-6 lead at halftime.
The Pioneers moved in from 13-7 in the third quarter as Rhett McDonald found Jeremiah Strickland on a 32-yard touchdown pass, capping a six-play, 51-yard drive with 8:51 on the clock.
Batesville took a two-score lead at the end of a 12-play, 55-yard drive in the fourth quarter. Aldo Gallardo made a 23-yard field goal with 6:08 left in the game to set the final score.