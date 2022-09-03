BROOKLAND — Gosnell overcame an early 10-point deficit Friday night to defeat Brookland 28-17.

Playing their second home game to open the season, the Bearcats (1-1) scored first on Jackson Sweet's 29-yard field goal less than three minutes into the game. Brookland went up 10-0 on Barrett Cunningham's 14-yard touchdown pass to Sinquan Spratt and Sweet's extra point with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter.