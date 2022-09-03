BROOKLAND — Gosnell overcame an early 10-point deficit Friday night to defeat Brookland 28-17.
Playing their second home game to open the season, the Bearcats (1-1) scored first on Jackson Sweet's 29-yard field goal less than three minutes into the game. Brookland went up 10-0 on Barrett Cunningham's 14-yard touchdown pass to Sinquan Spratt and Sweet's extra point with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter.
Gosnell (2-0) began to rally as Reid Shelton threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Taderian Partee with 41 seconds left in the first quarter. The Pirates took a 12-10 lead with 3:15 left in the second quarter on Trent Middleton's 3-yard pass to Partee.
Partee scored again on a 5-yard reception from Middleton and Gosnell added the two-point conversion to lead 20-10 with 9:05 left in the first quarter. The Pirates recorded a safety at the 8:52 mark to lead 22-10.
Joseph Wright scored on a 3-yard run with a minute left in the third quarter, bringing the Bearcats within 22-17, but Floyd Williams scored from four yards out with 11:01 left in the game to set the final score.
Brookland travels to Pocahontas next Friday, while Gosnell hosts Osceola.