WILSON — Stephan Elrod's postgame message found a receptive audience after the 3A-2 Region baseball final earlier this month.
Rivercrest endured a rough day against conference rival Gosnell in the championship game, falling 13-0 to enter the state tournament as the region's No. 2 seed. Elrod, the Colts' fourth-year head coach, encouraged his players to turn the page quickly.
"Were we disappointed that we lost in the regional? Absolutely. We didn't play very well and Gosnell played really well that day in the regional finals," Elrod said. "But after the game I told them, 'Guys, we're in a good spot to make a good run in the state tournament. We've got a good draw, I like where we're sitting. Let's put this one behind us real fast and go get ready for state.'"
The Colts did just that, advancing through the tournament's first three rounds in northwest Arkansas to reach the state championship game for the first time since 2009.
Rivercrest pushed across two runs in the ninth inning to edge Mayflower 8-7 in the first round. Conner Vaughn and Jaxon Kilburn took over from there, pitching shutouts against Charleston (5-0) and Central Arkansas Christian (7-0) as the Colts punched their ticket for the state finals at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Two-time defending state champion Harding Academy (24-7) awaits Rivercrest (21-3) in Saturday's Class 3A state final at 4 p.m. The game will be televised by Arkansas PBS and will be broadcast on KNEA (FM-95.3).
Elrod said the Colts' success starts with strong pitching.
"We've thrown four or five pitchers this year, but my top three — Conner Vaughn, Joe Louis Ralph and Jaxon Kilburn — they've been lights out all year," Elrod said Wednesday. "I was looking at it this morning on the way to school and our ERA is right at 2.0. And, we've put the ball in play.
"We're kind of young, we only start one senior right now with four juniors and four sophomores. I knew we would have a good team. I just didn't know we would be this good."
Vaughn is 7-0 on the mound with a 1.73 earned run average and 62 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings. Ralph is 7-1 with a 1.23 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings, while Kilburn is 5-1 (including two state tournament wins) with a 2.29 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings.
In the quarterfinal victory over Charleston, Vaughn allowed only three hits while striking out seven. Kilburn allowed only three hits against CAC in the semifinals.
Rivercrest pitchers have a combined 2.05 ERA and 223 strikeouts in 153 innings.
Vaughn, a junior who plays center field when not on the mound, leads the Colts offensively with a .468 batting average and a team-high 15 doubles. He drove in four runs against CAC.
Junior right fielder Kevin Morris and junior catcher Ian McClain are the top run producers with 31 runs batted in apiece. Morris drove in three runs against Mayflower while McClain had four hits.
Morris, who has a .455 batting average and a .818 slugging perentage, has belted six home runs. McClain's batting average stands at .442 and his work behind the plate has been another key, especially in the semifinal shutout of CAC.
"Ian McClain has been huge all season. CAC, we watched them against Prescott and I don't remember how many bases they stole, but it was a bunch," Elrod said. "He throws a kid out in the first inning trying to steal third and he throws another kid out in the second or third inning. They didn't try to steal a whole bunch after that."
Four more Colts have batting averages above .300 and the team average stands at .350, Elrod said. Kilburn, a sophomore who has a season .348 average, batted .444 in the first three rounds of the state tournament.
Rivercrest, which lost in the state championship game in 2008 and 2009, is making its third state finals appearance. The Colts lost once in the regular season, 11-10 against Harrisburg, and dropped a 9-4 decision in the district tournament final against Gosnell.
With a new stadium under construction on campus, the Colts have played away from home this spring. Elrod said Rivercrest played four games at Osceola and three at East Poinsett County as home games, plus had only five practices on a baseball field.
Harding Academy, which features Arkansas signee Kade Smith, defeated Walnut Ridge 6-0, Booneville 4-1 and Bismarck 10-5 in the state tournament's early rounds. The Wildcats are seeking their seventh state title.
"They're going to be the best baseball team we've played this year," Elrod said. "Now, do I think we can win the ballgame? Absolutely. We've been scouting them, watching film on them, talking to other coaches, doing all we can do to be in the best position when we get there Saturday.
"But they're a great team. I can't say anything bad about them."
State finals
At the University of Central Arkansas, Conway
Thursday
1A Baseball: Taylor 9, Mount Ida 3
6A Baseball: Springdale Har-Ber 5, Bentonville 1
6A Softball: Cabot vs. Bryant
1A Softball: Bradley vs. Taylor
Today
4A Baseball: Lonoke vs. Ashdown, 10 a.m.
4A Girls Soccer: Robinson vs. Harding Academy, 10 a.m.
6A Boys Soccer: Conway vs. Springdale, noon
2A Softball: Riverside vs. Mansfield, 1 p.m.
3A Girls Soccer: Episcopal vs. Central Arkansas Christian, 2 p.m.
4A Softball: Gravette vs. Pea Ridge, 4 p.m.
5A Boys Soccer: Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Russellville, 4 p.m.
2A Baseball: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Woodlawn, 7 p.m.
Saturday
3A Softball: Atkins vs. Booneville, 10 a.m.
4A Boys Soccer: Dardanelle vs. DeQueen, 10 a.m.
5A Girls Soccer: Pulaski Academy vs. Harrison, noon
5A Softball: Greene County Tech vs. Benton, 1 p.m.
3A Boys Soccer: Green Forest vs. Haas Hall, 2 p.m.
3A Baseball: Rivercrest vs. Harding Academy, 4 p.m.
6A Girls Soccer: Fayetteville vs. Bentonville, 4 p.m.
5A Baseball: Valley View vs. Little Rock Christian, 7 p.m.