WILSON — Stephan Elrod's postgame message found a receptive audience after the 3A-2 Region baseball final earlier this month.

Rivercrest endured a rough day against conference rival Gosnell in the championship game, falling 13-0 to enter the state tournament as the region's No. 2 seed. Elrod, the Colts' fourth-year head coach, encouraged his players to turn the page quickly.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com