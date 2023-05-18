LAKE CITY — While the Riverside Lady Rebels have grudgingly given up runs all season, they’ve been especially stingy in their run to the Class 2A state softball final.
Riverside has yielded four runs in its last 10 games, posting seven shutouts. The Lady Rebels allowed two runs in three North Region tournament games and only one in their first three state tournament games.
“I think the key to our success has been solid pitching and solid defense,” 20th-year Riverside coach T.J. Eakins said. “That’s kind of our bread and butter, that’s what we base everything on, and as long as we can keep the other team from scoring too many runs, I feel like our offense is good enough that we’re going to have a chance to win every game.”
The Lady Rebels (24-4) will carry a 13-game winning streak into Friday’s state championship game in Conway against Mansfield (28-3), which has won 24 in a row. Arkansas PBS will televise the game, which will begin at 1 p.m., and it will also be broadcast on KNEA (FM-95.3).
The teams also met last year in the state tournament, with the Lady Tigers winning 5-2 in the first round. Eakins said the Lady Rebels’ goal was to get past the first round of the state tournament this year and see how far they can go.
“Our hope was always to go this far. I know the girls thought we would go this far, that’s been their expectation from the beginning,” Eakins said. “We were young last year and even though we’re still young this year, we had a lot of experience coming back and the freshmen who were coming in were only going to make us better. I thought we had a chance to improve on last year.”
Six of the softball team’s nine starters also play on Riverside’s highly successful girls’ basketball team. The Lady Rebels concluded their basketball season on a Friday night, losing to eventual state champion Mount Vernon-Enola in the state quarterfinals, and started softball season the following Monday.
Combining softball and basketball, Riverside has a 55-13 record for the 2022-23 school year, and the Lady Rebel tennis team tied for third in Class 2A.
“There’s such a great group of athletes right now going through our girls’ program,” Eakins said. “Our basketball team was extremely successful this year and we should be again next year. Softball is returning most everybody for next year. We should have a pretty good couple years in both sports.”
Mount Vernon-Enola also appeared in Riverside’s path at the state softball tournament, with the Lady Rebels winning 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Riverside dispatched Dierks 10-0 in the first round and ousted Quitman 3-0 in the semifinals.
Three of Riverside’s four losses came against 2A-3 rival East Poinsett County, the other against Class 5A Valley View. The last two meetings with EPC went the Lady Rebels’ way, 1-0 in the 2A-3 district final and 3-2 in the North Region final.
Sophomore pitcher Klaire Womack has an 18-3 record and a 1.28 earned run average over 120 innings. Womack has struck out 241 batters.
“She’s been really hard to hit. She’s had really good control and we’ve only given up like four runs since April 20th,” Eakins said. “We’ve been playing really solid and a lot of that’s on her. She’s thrown the ball really, really well at the end of the year.”
The infield also includes sophomore catcher Brooklyn Berry, sophomore first baseman Katie Ridge, freshman second baseman Ryley Eakins, sophomore shortstop Kaylee Cox and senior third baseman Mackenzie Thomas, who has signed with Williams Baptist.
Sophomore Annalee Qualls is one of the defensive keys in center field. “She just does an amazing job. With her range, she gets to just about every ball that you would expect a center fielder to get to, and some that you wouldn’t,” Eakins said.
Senior Paris McGee plays left field and freshman Carly Jo Womack is the left fielder.
Ridge, who could also pitch if necessary, has a .457 batting average along with six home runs and 32 runs batted in. Thomas is hitting .456 with four homers and 30 RBIs; Cox is batting .442 with 25 RBIs and 37 runs scored; and Qualls, the leadoff batter, has a .415 average with three home runs and 26 RBIs.
“The top of our lineup has hit pretty well year long. Katie Ridge is one of the best hitters in the state, I think. She hits for average, she hits for power,” Eakins said. “Mackenzie Thomas has had a really good senior year hitting the ball. They’re neck and neck for leading us in batting average.
Kaylee Cox has been hitting the ball well all year long, but she’s really come on in the postseason. In the regionals and in the state tournament, she’s just been lights out. Annalee Qualls has hit the ball well all year. She has a combination of power and speed, and she’s stolen a lot of bases for us. I would say those four really kind of drive the offense, but it really doesn’t drop off after them.”
Mansfield defeated two North Region teams in the state tournament, eliminating McCrory 10-3 in the quarterfinals and EPC 14-4 in the semifinals. The Lady Tigers played in the state final in 2021, losing 4-3 to Tuckerman in a walk-off finish.
Eakins said the Lady Rebels are making their first appearance in the state softball finals.
“This is the most talented team I’ve had,” he said. “There’s no question to that.”
State finals
At the University of Central Arkansas, Conway
Today
1A Baseball: Mount Ida vs. Taylor, 10 a.m.
6A Baseball: Springdale Har-Ber vs. Bentonville, 1 p.m.
6A Softball: Cabot vs. Bryant, 4 p.m.
1A Softball: Bradley vs. Taylor, 7 p.m.
Friday
4A Baseball: Lonoke vs. Ashdown, 10 a.m.
4A Girls Soccer: Robinson vs. Harding Academy, 10 a.m.
6A Boys Soccer: Conway vs. Springdale, noon
2A Softball: Riverside vs. Mansfield, 1 p.m.
3A Girls Soccer: Episcopal vs. Central Arkansas Christian, 2 p.m.
4A Softball: Gravette vs. Pea Ridge, 4 p.m.
5A Boys Soccer: Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Russellville, 4 p.m.
2A Baseball: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Woodlawn, 7 p.m.
Saturday
3A Softball: Atkins vs. Booneville, 10 a.m.
4A Boys Soccer: Dardanelle vs. DeQueen, 10 a.m.
5A Girls Soccer: Pulaski Academy vs. Harrison, noon
5A Softball: Greene County Tech vs. Benton, 1 p.m.
3A Boys Soccer: Green Forest vs. Haas Hall, 2 p.m.
3A Baseball: Rivercrest vs. Harding Academy, 4 p.m.
6A Girls Soccer: Fayetteville vs. Bentonville, 4 p.m.
5A Baseball: Valley View vs. Little Rock Christian, 7 p.m.