Pitching, defense carry Riverside to state final

Riverside’s Klaire Womack delivers a pitch during the Lady Rebels’ victory over East Poinsett County in the North Region tournament championship game. The Lady Rebels play Mansfield on Friday in the state championship game at Conway.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

LAKE CITY — While the Riverside Lady Rebels have grudgingly given up runs all season, they’ve been especially stingy in their run to the Class 2A state softball final.

Riverside has yielded four runs in its last 10 games, posting seven shutouts. The Lady Rebels allowed two runs in three North Region tournament games and only one in their first three state tournament games.

