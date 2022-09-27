JONESBORO — Conway’s varsity and junior varsity won the top two brackets Saturday in the annual Ron & Pat Carmack High School Volleyball Playday.
Conway defeated 6A-Central conference rival Cabot 21-25, 25-22, 16-14 to win the Gold Bracket championship. Both teams survived close matches in the semifinals, Conway defeating Valley View 23-25, 25-12, 15-11 and Cabot ousting Mountain Home 24-26, 25-16, 17-15.
Valley View, Jonesboro and Wynne were the area teams that advanced to the Gold Bracket out of pool play. Valley View ousted West Memphis 25-18, 25-20 before falling to Conway in bracket play.
Cabot defeated Jonesboro 25-15, 26-24 in the first round of bracket play, while Conway defeated Wynne 25-8, 23-25, 15-7.
Valley View swept its matches in Pool C, defeating Crowley’s Ridge Academy 25-15, 25-17, Trumann 25-18, 25-13 and Bartlett, Tenn., 25-18, 25-22.
Jonesboro defeated Senath-Hornersville 25-10, 25-17 and Flippin 25-11, 25-13 in Pool A. The Lady Hurricane split with West Memphis, losing the first set 25-22 before taking the second 25-16.
Westside finished second to Cabot in Pool D. The Lady Warriors defeated the Jonesboro junior varsity 25-23, 25-12 and Kennett 25-23, 25-18 before losing 25-16, 25-21 to Cabot.
Placed in the Silver Bracket, Westside defeated CRA 25-21, 15-25, 15-13 in the first round and Batesville 25-19, 25-23 in the semifinals. Conway’s JV team defeated Westside 22-25, 25-8, 15-13 in the finals.
Sydney Pickering and Lanie Welch led the Lady Warriors with 37 and 30 kills for the day, respectively. Ashley Kercheval added 18 kills.
Pickering was also 43-of-45 serving with four aces, 34 digs and 22 assists. Welch had 32 digs; Kercheval also contributed 35-of-37 serving, three aces, 35 digs and nine blocks; Georgia Spinks was 30-of-31 with 25 assists and four aces; Liz Hufstedler was 30-of-31 with 14 blocks; Rhyannon Sullins was 25-of-27 with 25 assists; Erika Johnson contributed 40 digs and four aces; Addi Montgomery had 21 digs; Daisy Jackson finished with eight blocks and five kills; Izzy Wolf recorded seven blocks and five kills; and Remi Crain had four blocks.
Trumann defeated the Jonesboro JV 25-22, 25-10 to win the Bronze Bracket. The Lady Wildcats opened bracket play with a victory over Newport, then advanced past Kennett, Mo., in the semifinals.
Jonesboro’s JV team defeated Senath-Hornersville, Mo., and Flippin to reach the Bronze Bracket final.
Lakeside Tournament
HOT SPRINGS – Brookland won the Gold Bracket in Hot Springs Lakeside’s tournament Saturday, defeating Mena 25-22, 25-23 in the finals.
The Lady Bearcats slipped past Marion 25-18, 25-27, 16-14 to open bracket play. Brookland edged Little Rock Christian 25-22, 21-25, 15-11 in the semifinals.
In pool play, Brookland defeated Pottsville 25-20, 25-16. The Lady Bearcats split with Greene County Tech (17-25, 25-13) and Little Rock Christian (21-25, 25-22).
Maddie Smith finished the day with 53 kills. Evan Polsgrove added 46 kills, 28 digs and six aces; Keeley Beary recorded 18 kills and 11 blocks; Chloe Rodriguez had 138 assists, 16 kills, 16 digs and six aces; Rylee Walker was 45-of-47 serving for 47 digs; and Hannah Bass had 21 digs.