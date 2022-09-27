JONESBORO — Conway’s varsity and junior varsity won the top two brackets Saturday in the annual Ron & Pat Carmack High School Volleyball Playday.

Conway defeated 6A-Central conference rival Cabot 21-25, 25-22, 16-14 to win the Gold Bracket championship. Both teams survived close matches in the semifinals, Conway defeating Valley View 23-25, 25-12, 15-11 and Cabot ousting Mountain Home 24-26, 25-16, 17-15.