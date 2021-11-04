JONESBORO — Win or lose tonight, a trip to Northwest Arkansas awaits Westside next week in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
A victory would give the Warriors the momentum of a two-game winning streak and allow them to avoid the defending state champion when they head west.
Westside (3-5, 3-3 conference) would clinch the No. 4 seed from the 4A-3 with a victory over Gosnell (1-7, 1-5) tonight at Warrior Stadium. As the fourth seed, the Warriors would play the second-place team from 4A-1, which will be the winner of tonight’s Elkins-Prairie Grove game.
The fifth-place team from 4A-3 will visit the 4A-1 champion, top-ranked and defending 4A state champion Shiloh Christian. Westside and Cave City, which hosts Trumann tonight, are tied for fourth, with the Warriors holding a tiebreaker advantage.
“A lot of people might not think there’s a whole lot (at stake), but it’s fourth or fifth for us,” Westside coach Bobby Engle said. “We’d rather stay in our fourth seed than finish in the fifth spot. We’re going to try to keep that alive and keep that going, to get a win and carry that momentum into the playoffs.”
Westside escaped Highland with a 22-18 victory last week, the Warriors’ first win on the road this season, to clinch a playoff berth.
Engle said the Warriors minimized their penalties, committing only three. Westside came up with the game-winning touchdown drive in the second half without running back Cameron Hedger, who has been battling ankle injuries.
Hedger finished with 107 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, increasing his season total to 878 yards rushing. Fullback Darvin Fowler had 91 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, giving him 437 yards on the season.
Michael Ivy ran for 96 yards last week and quarterback Gus Yearta scored the go-ahead touchdown as the Warriors ran for 341 yards as a team. Yearta also made a big play on special teams with a 50-yard punt that put Westside in position to record a safety in the fourth quarter.
“Guys really stepped up and took it upon themselves to carry themselves this team a little bit with Hedger out. Like I’ve said all year long, it’s not just one person,” Engle said. “We have a different group of guys who can do that for us. I really thought Cole Stonecipher stepped up and played well. He had some big carries for us. We’ll look to get him the ball more this week, too.”
Gosnell has battled injuries and other issues. The Pirates did not score in their last two games, losses to Rivercrest and Cave City.
“They’re just athletic across the board. I talked to Coach (Lewis) Earnest earlier in the week and the injury bug has bit them a little bit, but they’re still athletic and it’s still Gosnell,” Engle said. “They’re looking for a win just like we are. They’re going to be tough, they always are.”