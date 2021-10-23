POCAHONTAS — Pocahontas scored 18 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to seal a 31-7 victory over Westside in 4A-3 conference football.
The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime. Pocahontas (6-2, 4-1 conference) took a 13-7 lead when Connor Baker scored on a 15-yard run with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter.
The Redskins took a double-digit lead when Grayson Maupin scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter, followed by Baker’s two-point conversion run.
Pocahontas added a special teams touchdown when Reed Bigger returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown with 8:16 left in the game. Ethan Deyoung kicked a 33-yard field goal to set the final score.
Baker finished with 119 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He was also 9-of-12 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Maupin added 37 yards rushing on 16 carries. Harrison Carter was Pocahontas’ leading receiver with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Pocahontas scored in the first quarter when Carter caught a swing pass and dove into the end zone to complete a 12-yard touchdown catch. Westside (2-5, 2-3 conference) scored in the second quarter when Justin McFall picked up a backward pass and returned the fumble 22 yards for a touchdown.