HOT SPRINGS — Jonesboro’s season ended in extra innings Friday morning at the Class 5A state baseball tournament.
Defending state champion Van Buren scored two runs in the seventh inning to tie the game, the second on a two-out balk, and pushed across one run in the eighth to edge the Hurricane 4-3 in the state quarterfinals.
Jonesboro (24-7-1) led nearly the entire game in a rematch of last season’s state championship game, but victory slipped away after the Hurricane took a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning.
Van Buren (25-5) drew two walks from Jonesboro reliever Josh Hyneman, who entered the game in the fifth inning. Ty Rhoades relieved Hyneman and yielded a single that loaded the bases with none out.
A run scored, cutting Jonesboro’s lead to 3-2, as Rhoades induced a double-play ground ball to second base. A runner reached third base on the play and scored before the next pitch on a balk, tying the game 3-3.
Jonesboro was unable to capitalize on Meyer Maddox’s two-out single in the top of the eighth.
Van Buren’s Joshua Nowotny reached base on a one-out error in the bottom of the eighth. Devin Gattis lined a single into the right field corner and Nowotny scored from first base to end the game.
The Hurricane scored two runs in the first inning. Maddox drew a walk and scored on Rhoades’ RBI triple. Hyneman hit a sacrifice fly to give Jonesboro a 2-0 lead.
Connor Brady’s RBI single in the bottom of the first cut Jonesboro’s lead to 2-1. The Pointers threatened to tie the game in the second, but Dominguez threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning.
Gattis, who held the Hurricane to four hits, retired 12 consecutive batters before Charlie Dominguez’s one-out single in the Jonesboro fifth. Hyneman relieved Jonesboro starter Lance Davis in the bottom of the inning, striking out the side to strand runners on second and third.
Jonesboro extended its lead in the sixth inning. Maddox reached base on an error, Rhoades was hit by a pitch and Hyneman was walked intentionally. Rykar Acebo grounded out to score Maddox for a 3-1 lead.
Hyneman struck out two more batters in the sixth as Jonesboro kept a two-run lead going to the seventh inning.
Davis pitched four-plus innings, yielding five hits and one run while striking out five and walking one. Hyneman struck out five in two innings of work, yielding two runs on three walks and one hit. Rhoades gave up two hits and an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings.
Gattis threw a 111-pitch complete game for Van Buren, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out five and walking two.
Greene County Tech exited the tournament Thursday with a 13-3 loss to Sheridan in the first round.