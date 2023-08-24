Polsgrove leads Brookland in sweep of Jonesboro

Nettleton’s Christina Caradine (3) tries to hit the ball over the block of Westside’s Izzy Wolf (24) during Tuesday’s high school volleyball match at Raider Gym. Caradine had seven kills and five blocks as Nettleton won in three sets.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Brookland swept Jonesboro 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 Tuesday in high school volleyball.

Evan Polsgrove led the Lady Bearcats (1-0) with 14 kills and seven digs. Maddie Smith contributed 10 kills and six digs, while Chloe Rodriguez recorded six kills, 35 assists, five digs and three aces.