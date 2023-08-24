Polsgrove leads Brookland in sweep of Jonesboro

JONESBORO — Brookland swept Jonesboro 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 Tuesday in high school volleyball.
Evan Polsgrove led the Lady Bearcats (1-0) with 14 kills and seven digs. Maddie Smith contributed 10 kills and six digs, while Chloe Rodriguez recorded six kills, 35 assists, five digs and three aces.
Also for Brookland, Addy Vowell added seven kills; Emery Booker had five kills; and Rylee Walker came up with 13 digs along with two aces.
Hope Huckabee was 12-of-12 serving with two aces, three assists and two kills for Jonesboro (0-2). Caroline Hughes recorded four digs, three blocks and two kills, while Kendall Elder was 11-of-12 serving with 11 digs.
Also for the Lady Hurricane, Jimaria Jackson added four blocks and two kills; Hadley Orr recorded six digs; Cooper Beck passed for nine assists; Mackenzie Hicks had five assists and four digs; Emmagin Spencer had three kills; and Mia Burch finished with two kills.
Jonesboro’s junior varsity won 21-25, 25-18, 15-9.
In junior high volleyball, Brookland defeated MacArthur 25-16, 25-16. Karley Flemon led Brookland with eight kills; Lynley Seyler added five kills and two aces; Kinley Hammett served three aces and came up with four digs; and Reece Jackson passed for 14 assists.
Nettleton 3, Westside 0
JONESBORO – Nettleton defeated Westside 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 Tuesday at Raider Gym in high school volleyball.
Olivia McClain led a balanced attack for the Lady Raiders (2-0) with eight kills and also added 10 assists. Christina Caradine added seven kills and also produced five blocks.
Also for Nettleton, Avery Sample recorded 34 digs; Zaria McShan came up with 19 digs and served two aces; Aubrie Pool had 17 digs and two aces; and Kennedy Massey passed for 12 assists.
Lanie Welch produced 17 kills and seven digs for Westside (1-1), while Izzy Wolf added three kills and Ashley Kercheval and Liz Hufstedler recorded two each. Hufstedler also had two blocks.
Also for the Lady Warriors, Mattyx Cureton passed for 23 assists and added 11 digs; Vada Watkins was 14-of-16 serving with 18 digs; Addi Montgomery was 10-of-11 serving with three aces and six digs; Kercheval also added six digs; and Remi Crain had three blocks.
Westside won the junior high match 25-19, 25-23.
Emma Byrd led Westside (1-1) with six kills, four digs and two blocks. Kimber Wynn was 11-of-11 serving with two aces and three digs, while Kenlie Hall adde four assists and four digs.
Emma Pate served five aces; Kaydence Garland had three blocks and two kills; and Kirby Conrad recorded three digs for Westside.
Westside won the junior B game 25-17 and the teams split the seventh-grade games.
Wynne 3, Trumann 0
WYNNE – Abby Scarbrough compiled 11 kills along with two aces and two digs Tuesday as Wynne swept Trumann 25-17, 25-15, 25-13 in high school volleyball.
Ally Glover was 16-of-16 serving with nine kills and four aces for the Lady Yellowjackets (1-1). Reece Roberts also added nine kills along with five digs, while Shea Walton recorded 38 assists.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-17, 25-13.
Harrisburg 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg rolled past Palestine-Wheatley 25-17, 25-15, 25-21 in high school volleyball Tuesday.
Cassie Carlson recorded five aces on 12-of-14 serving, also adding five kills and 12 digs for the Lady Hornets (1-1). Graci Willis was 10-of-10 serving with three aces and five digs.
Also for Harrisburg, Callie Rowland was 10-of-10 serving with three kills and two aces; Emerson Kerby added nine assists; and Laynie Casebier was perfect on seven serves.
Harrisburg won the junior high match 25-10, 25-9. Brae Faulkner was 18-of-18 serving with six aces and six digs for Harrisburg; Adalen Kocher had five kills and four digs; and Addy Biggs was 11-of-13 serving with five aces, five digs and three kills.
Highland 3, Hoxie 1
HIGHLAND – Highland defeated Hoxie 25-19, 13-25, 25-17, 25-18 in high school volleyball Tuesday.
Highland also won the junior high match 25-12, 25-16. The teams split the seventh-grade games, Hoxie winning the first 25-19 and Highland taking the second 30-28.