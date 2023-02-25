Polsgrove plays key role in Lady Bearcats' title run

Brookland’s Evan Polsgrove is the Newcomer of the Year on the Best Under The Sun volleyball team.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Brookland’s Evan Polsgrove was more surprised by her success on the volleyball court last fall than her coach was.

Polsgrove, the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year, was a major factor as a sophomore for the Class 4A state champions. She hammered out 350 kills, averaging better than three per set, to lead the Lady Bearcats.

