BROOKLAND — Brookland’s Evan Polsgrove was more surprised by her success on the volleyball court last fall than her coach was.
Polsgrove, the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year, was a major factor as a sophomore for the Class 4A state champions. She hammered out 350 kills, averaging better than three per set, to lead the Lady Bearcats.
“I didn’t really know if I would get that many kills,” Polsgrove said. “I surprised myself.”
Polsgrove also led Brookland in service aces (62) and was second on the team in digs (239).
Lady Bearcats coach Nancy Rodriguez said she wasn’t surprised by the sophomore outside hitter’s play because she knew Polsgrove’s capabilities going into the season.
“I think probably what surprised her was just because she was a sophomore and playing that six-rotation position. A lot of sophomores don’t get that opportunity,” Rodriguez said. “She had a great summer, the end of the school year into summer. I pretty much knew that was going to be her position, not that you tell a kid that.”
Polsgrove was a factor from the season’s opening serve. She opened the season with 12 kills in a five-set loss to Jonesboro, a rare defeat for a Lady Bearcat team that finished the season 30-4.
Some of her best games came in big games. Polsgrove led Brookland with 15 kills during a four-set victory at Valley View, the eventual Class 5A state runner-up, and had 20 kills along with nine blocks in a four-set loss at eventual 5A state champion Benton.
“I think my hitting was my best,” Polsgrove said. “My defense was pretty good too, but my hitting was definitely my best thing.”
Polsgrove helped Brookland win every match against Class 4A competition. The Lady Bearcats had a couple of close calls against teams in their conference, going to five sets on the road with Wynne and Southside, and Polsgrove had double-digit kills in both contests.
“She’s a very good attacker. She’s just really athletic, so she can do a lot of different things with the ball,” Rodriguez said. “She can hit a lot of different shots. She’s not just limited to outside. We can bring her in and run her as the middle, we can run her on the right side. We hit her with back row a lot. She’s a really versatile hitter.”
Polsgrove said she can improve defensively and with her serve before her junior season next fall, an assessment seconded by Rodriguez.
“I thought she did a really good job with serve receive this year, but maybe just reading some different shots and not being surprised when the ball comes to her is something she needs to work on, and a little bit of her serving,” Rodriguez said. “She has a great jump serve, but I think jump serves are a high-error serve. With all those aces comes some errors, and just working on maybe decreasing the errors.”
If Polsgrove surprised Rodriguez, it was with her consistent on-court demeanor.
“It surprised me that she composed herself game in and game out because as a sophomore, I feel like sometimes you have those sophomore moments and she didn’t have very many of them,” Rodriguez said. “She played really well in a lot of big games. I think she had really good upperclassmen around her that kind of helped her along the way and told her what it was going to be like, guided her. I think that was a huge benefit for her to have some upperclassmen who had her back. There was no jealousy, no bad feelings. They just really wanted her to be successful.”
Brookland’s state tournament run included dominant victories in the first three rounds at Bearcat Arena. Loud home crowds watched the Lady Bearcats roll past Pulaski Robinson, Farmington and Westside without dropping a set.
Polsgrove had another of her best games in the semifinals against Westside with 15 kills.
“It was so fun,” she said of the home state tournament matches. “Everyone was screaming and there were so many people here.”
Brookland completed the season with another sweep, beating Shiloh Christian in the state finals at Hot Springs.
Polsgrove moved on to basketball, where she has helped the Lady Bearcats earn a state tournament berth. She also competes for Brookland’s track and field team in several events.
The Lady Bearcats will start gearing up for another volleyball season over the summer.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Polsgrove said. “I think we can win another state championship.”