Postseason rivalry continues for Jonesboro, Greenwood

HOT SPRINGS — Jonesboro and Greenwood have a habit of meeting this time of year in girls’ basketball, regardless of where they start on the state tournament bracket.
The Lady Hurricane and Lady Bulldogs play today at noon in Hot Springs’ Bank OZK Arena to begin Arkansas’ championship weekend in high school basketball. This year’s Class 5A state championship game marks their fifth state tournament meeting in seven seasons.
Jonesboro knocked off Greenwood 67-60 in the 2021 quarterfinals on the way to the 5A state title. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Hurricane two years ago, 54-43 in the first round, and went on to win the 2020 crown along with Nettleton.
A state championship also came down to the same teams in 2018, Jonesboro winning 57-44. The teams split two meetings in 2015 and 2016, each going on to win a state title.
Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry isn’t surprised this year’s title comes down to the 5A-East champion Lady Hurricane (22-6) and the 5A-West champion Lady Bulldogs (26-4).
“It just always seems that it somehow comes down to us two playing each other at some point,” Christenberry said. “One year it was the first round, when it was East versus West matchups, and then it was the quarterfinals. We’ve got quite a bit of history with them. It’s been kind of a neat little rivalry going.”
Today’s game will be televised by Arkansas PBS (cable channel 2 in Jonesboro) and will also be broadcast on KWHF (FM-95.9).
Neither team had any trouble in the state semifinals Saturday. Jonesboro drubbed Little Rock Christian 61-44, while Greenwood clobbered Marion 66-42.
The Lady Hurricane led 17-3 early in the game and broke the game open with a 14-0 run in the third quarter.
“The last game was like a really big jump for us,” Jonesboro senior point guard Ereauna Hardaway said. “We played extremely well that game, so I’m pretty confident.”
The Lady Bulldogs survived a second-round battle with West Memphis, winning 47-46 on a late 3-pointer to knock out the 5A-East’s No. 2 seed. The Lady Hurricane breezed past its first three state tournament foes without a scare, beating Sheridan, Vilonia and Little Rock Christian by a combined 71 points.
Greenwood has won 17 consecutive games, while Jonesboro has won 15 in a row.
“I feel like they’re always going to be a challenge because they play so hard and their 1-3-1 is pretty tough, but we’ve seen the 1-3-1 before,” Hardaway said. “I think it’s going to be a tough game.”
Hardaway, last season’s state tournament MVP, shredded the Lady Bulldogs for 25 points and nine assists when they met last season in the second round. Senior post Destiny Thomas added 12 points in that game.
Christenberry said the Lady Hurricane will need another huge game from Hardaway, a North Texas signee who averages 13.1 points per game.
“She runs the show and if she’s nervous and turns the ball over, missing shots, then we tend to go down that road,” Christenberry said. “We really need her to be confident and run the show as well as she can on Thursday in order for us to get this win.”
Junior Bramyia Johnson is Jonesboro’s season scoring leader at 14.1 points per game. Thomas, who has signed with Memphis, adds 13 points per game.
Thomas has scored 50 points, Hardaway 40 and Johnson 39 in the Lady Hurricane’s three state tournament games. Christenberry said the 6-3 Thomas looms as a matchup problem for Greenwood, but added that the Lady Bulldogs pose problems for her squad as well.
“They’ve got four kids who are scoring, three who are significant (scorers). All of them can hit the 3 to a certain degree, but you have to pick and choose what you decide you want to take away,” Christenberry said. “That’s what game planning comes down to. What do you want to give up and what do you want to allow them to have?
“We have to be able to cover them on the perimeter, but we have to be able to cover their drive and that’s where they kind of have the advantage on us.”
Greenwood’s only losses came against Conway, Fort Smith Northside, North Little Rock and Vilonia, all before New Year’s Day. Jonesboro hasn’t lost since a Jan. 11 conference game at Paragould.
Christenberry said mental toughness and tempo have been keys for the Lady Hurricane.
“We’ve been pushing the ball hard. I think the kids are enjoying that more and I think that contributes to our success because the kids are enjoying running the floor with the basketball, putting pressure on people, and we’ve never really done that before,” she said. “Most of the time we’re the ones trying to get back in transition and stop people transitioning back on us. We’ve been doing that to other people and now they can’t get things set up, and I think that’s really contributed to our success lately.”