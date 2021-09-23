JONESBORO — Lincoln Pare spent Arkansas State’s season opener against Central Arkansas on the sideline.
The experience was unusual for Pare, a former Memphis-area high school star who was a key contributor at running back last year for the Red Wolves before suffering a season-ending injury, and it wasn’t something he enjoyed. But it wasn’t going to affect his attitude or approach to practice the following week.
“I would say I was definitely disappointed, but at the end of the day you have to control what you can control,” Pare said. “What I can control is coming to work every day, being the best person I can be around everybody, and working until I give no choice but to be on the field. That’s the big thing for me, just controlling what I can control and working as hard as I can.”
Pare’s efforts resulted in a role the following week against Memphis, when he had 76 rushing/receiving yards on 10 touches, and last Saturday at Washington he led the Red Wolves in receiving with 69 yards on seven receptions.
First-year head coach Butch Jones praised Pare’s practice habits during his weekly press conference, saying that led to his playing time the last two weeks.
“Lincoln Pare didn’t play one down in the UCA game. He was telling me it was the first time since eighth grade that he did not take a snap in a game,” Jones said Tuesday. “Was he disappointed? Absolutely, because he’s a competitor. Was he discouraged? No. Did he have a bad attitude? No. Lincoln came that next week and had as good of a practice as anybody we’ve had on this football team.
“That’s why I’m saying the structure of practice and game speed repetitions is so critical because Lincoln came in and he earned the right to play, and look what he’s done for us the last two games. He’s provided a spark, he’s been consistent in his performance. I love everything about him, and he brings energy, and our players feed off of him.”
A second-year freshman, Pare was Tennessee’s 6A Mr. Football in 2019 after rushing for 2,804 yards as a senior at Germantown (Tenn.) Houston. He played in nine games last year at ASU, running for 90 yards against Troy and 121 against Louisiana-Lafayette before suffering a dislocated elbow against Texas State.
Pare caught 12 passes for 85 yards last year, including the go-ahead touchdown reception late in the Red Wolves’ 59-52 victory over Georgia State. Being involved in the offense as a receiver was a change from high school, he said.
“Our high school team was a big run team, it was a 30 to 40-carry offense a game. I didn’t do a whole lot of catching in high school, but it was definitely something in high school that I knew I had to work on to be able to play at the college level,” Pare said. “My junior and senior year, I made an emphasis every summer to learn to catch the ball and run routes, stuff like that.”
Jones said Pare’s skills as a receiver are important in the Red Wolves’ offense.
“Our running backs are very heavily involved in our pass game, so to be able to have an individual who we can create one-on-one matchups, do some different things and is very skilled at catching the football, it really adds another dynamic to our offense,” Jones said. “Lincoln has been able to do that.”
With 11 receptions for 109 yards, Pare is fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards. He finished the Memphis game with six carries for 36 yards, adding 40 yards on four receptions.
Pare has also learned a different vantage point on pass blocking from running backs coach Ryan Aplin, who was the two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year as the Red Wolves’ quarterback in 2011 and 2012.
“I’d say a big thing he’s taught me is a quarterback’s viewpoint in pass blocking, how to pass block, where the pass block should be, how to take the air out of it and clear up the picture for the quarterback,” Pare said. “That’s just a viewpoint I’ve never been able to hear from somebody before, and having a guy like him tell us what makes it easier to get the ball out or push the pocket is incredible.”
Pare faces plenty of competition for playing time in ASU’s backfield. Yale transfer Alan Lamar started against UCA and Washington, with Iowa State transfer Johnnie Lang Jr. drawing the start against Memphis. Marcel Murray missed the last two games after rushing for 63 yards against UCA, but Jones said Murray is closer to 100 percent physically and expects him to be ready Saturday when the Red Wolves visit Tulsa.
“We have some very good football players there and it’s basically competition every week. That should elevate everyone’s play,” Jones said. “You earn the right to have the opportunity to play by the way you practice. These individuals all practice very hard, but then also everything is about results and production. What do you do when you get in the game?”