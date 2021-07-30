Preseason drills heat up for high school teams

JONESBORO — Preparations for the 2021 football season officially begin Monday with the start of practice for Arkansas high school teams.
With team camps, 7-on-7 tournaments and other workouts, most if not all have been busy much of the summer. Next week, teams will have two days of practice with helmets only and three more with helmets and shoulder pads before being allowed to progress to full pads.
Four of Craighead County’s high school football teams expect to take the field Monday morning, Westside being the exception because of a pause for COVID-19 concerns. The Warriors can return Saturday, Aug. 7, and head coach Bobby Engle said he told his team to expect to practice that day.
Engle hopes the practice delay won’t be too costly for the Warriors, who worked out through much of July.
“We got some basic stuff in for both senior high and junior high. We’re not putting anything in new that guys don’t know,” Engle said. “It’s just a matter of repetition for us. I’m hoping it’s not going to put us behind.”
Westside opens the season at home Aug. 27 against Greene County Tech. Each of the other four Craighead County football teams will also play during “zero week,” which will allow them an open date in September before starting conference play.
Jonesboro head coach Randy Coleman said his team has already covered the basics on both sides of the ball. The Hurricane participated in four 7-on-7 tournaments and four team camps, most in June.
“We could play a game right now. We’ve done enough through the spring and summer. Every core thing that we do is in,” said Coleman, who expects to have 95 to 100 players on the roster. “We need to practice some more on special teams; we need to do some more tempo stuff offensively. We definitely need to work packages both offensively and defensively.”
Coleman planned to review COVID-19 protocols with the Jonesboro administration before starting practice Monday. The team is typically spread over a wide area for much of practice, he said, and probably has 20 percent or fewer together when gathering in groups. With online meetings, Coleman said the Hurricane can meet more efficiently as well as safely.
“The Zoom meetings are good for coaches’ meetings and player meetings,” said Coleman, whose team opens at home Aug. 27 against Little Rock Catholic. “We don’t have to keep kids up here all day long for practice, lifting weights and then meetings. We can practice and lift, and schedule a 15-minute meeting later on in the evening.”
Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton, whose team opens Aug. 27 at Blytheville, said the Raiders have had a good summer.
“We had three team camps and got to look at different kids in different spots,” Hampton said. “For us, this first week is finalizing those personnel moves, who will go where, and installing schemes, doing pursuit drills and building our team’s identity on both sides of the ball.”
The Raider staff has additions in co-defensive coordinator Allen Johnson, defensive line coach Brian Lovins and running backs coach Josh Pagan.
Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell expects 80-plus players for the start of practice. The Blazers open at home Aug. 27 against Southaven, Miss.
“The first couple of days, especially in helmets and shorts, we want to make sure we’re installing our offense, make sure we have all that down. Defensively, where there are things we can’t do, we’ll work on blitzes, form recognition, pursuit drills, a lot of individual work,” Cockrell said. “That’s basically because we can’t hit. Once we get to our pad days, we’ll start doing more group work, inside drills, 7-on-7.”
Cockrell said Adam Carter has joined the Blazers’ staff as tight ends and H-backs coach, while Lee Forbus will coach Valley View’s defensive line.
Brookland’s Eric Munoz expects to have 60-65 players on the roster. The Bearcats open the season Aug. 27 at Gosnell.
Entering his second season as head coach, Munoz said the Bearcats are stronger and faster than they were a year ago before their first year of 5A-East football, and they’ve also had a year in the systems he installed.
“We’re going to do what we do and be really good at it, and we’ll have our adjustments,” Munoz said. “Hopefully since we’ve had a spring and summer to get our foundation in, we’ll start broadening our playbook offensively, defensively and on special teams to throw some curveballs to the conference when we get into it.”
The Bearcats have one staff addition in wide receivers/defensive backs coach Zac Manning.
Engle said Westside had about 40 players present for workouts in July. The Warriors have three new assistants in defensive line/receivers coach Andy Parker, running backs/inside linebackers coach Ryan Cupp and secondary coach Beau Gramling. Cupp will probably serve as junior high head coach, Engle said. Under the rules regarding practice, the Warriors won’t be able to don full pads until Aug. 13.
“We’ll have basically two and a half weeks of practice before we have to play on a Friday night,” Engle said. “There will be a lot to be done. Practices might have to be a little longer.”