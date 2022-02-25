Presence, skill make Supine stand out

JONESBORO — Valley View volleyball coach Margie McGee describes senior middle blocker Natalie Supine as a player whose impact goes beyond statistics.
Just by her presence and personality, McGee said, Supine lifts the talent around her. She makes her teammates comfortable, even when one of them makes a mistake.
“It doesn’t matter what the stats are, it doesn’t matter if somebody made a mistake. She’s always going to go up to that teammate and she’s always going to say, ‘You’ve got the next one, it’s OK. Don’t worry about it,’” McGee said. “That’s her magnetic personality. That’s who she is.
“That’s what makes everyone comfortable playing around her and with her talent level and her skill level, I think with her having that natural ability to make people comfortable around her, everybody is able to let go and just play the game and be comfortable around her.”
Supine’s tangible and intangible contributions helped the Lady Blazers fashion a 35-3 season that concluded with their seventh consecutive state championship in 2021.
The Class 4A state tournament MVP, she is also the Player of the Year on the Best Under The Sun team.
Right after the Lady Blazers defeated 4A-Northeast rival Brookland in the state final, Supine reflected on what Valley View accomplished during a high school career where she was a two-time all-state and all-state tournament selection.
“It was like, ‘Man, we just won three state championships. That doesn’t happen for everybody,’” Supine said. “It was kind of like a moment where I had to sit back, and I guess awe is a good word for it and gratitude that I got to be a part of something as big as Valley View volleyball. It’s kind of humbling to think about because just not everybody gets that opportunity.”
Supine’s play at the net helped extend Valley View’s remarkable run of state titles, the longest of any program in the state.
As a junior in 2020, Supine slammed 30 kills during a five-set victory over Mena in the 4A state semifinals at Blazer Arena.
Caught up in the intensity of the match, she had no idea what her statistics were.
“I had a lot of people ask me after that game, ‘Did you know you were even close to that many kills?’ I had absolutely no clue. I knew I was getting set a lot and I knew I was getting kills, but the score of the game was so close,” Supine said. “We were neck and neck pretty much the whole time and so my focus was completely on the score, just trying to survive and make sure we could end up winning the game. I genuinely had no idea that I had 30 kills. I was in shock whenever someone told me.”
McGee describes Supine’s play that day as unbelievable, then adds that the 5-11 middle hitter grew her game even from that point.
Supine hammered out kills with remarkable efficiency as a senior, producing 276 with a hitting percentage of .479. McGee compares that number to a batting average in baseball, noting that Supine was finishing with a kill on four to five out of every 10 attacks.
“She was somebody we looked for. The middle attack almost has to be perfect for it to happen,” McGee said. “You have another blocker straight in front of you, so for her to be that efficient, she’s definitely a special kind of player.”
Supine said she developed her hitting ability through repetition and critiquing her swing to find flaws.
For example, if she keeps hitting the ball in the net, she focuses on getting her arm higher in practice.
McGee pointed to Supine’s knowledge of the game as a key to her performance.
“She got the fundamentals really early. She grew and worked out in the weight room more and worked on her speed and her knowledge,” McGee said. “Her knowledge of the game is what really stands out. She’s also a phenomenal student in the classroom.
“Volleyball is a very cerebral game. You have to think on the fly. The fact that she was able to do stuff like that on the court does not surprise me one bit.”
Supine finished her Valley View career with double-digit kills in the final five matches, starting with 10 against Brookland in the 4A-Northeast tournament championship.
In four state tournament matches, Supine recorded 52 kills. She helped the Lady Blazers claim a four-set victory over Shiloh Christian, the tournament host, with 16 kills in the semifinals.
“Their entire school was there. They were super hyped on their encouragement from their school and here we were in a gym we didn’t know that well, with people we didn’t know,” Supine said. “It was definitely difficult and we knew we had to be mentally prepared, like no one in there is going to be cheering for us pretty much. We had to draw our energy and our support internally from the team. I’m really proud of how we did that. That’s difficult, being mentally tough like that.”
Supine has more volleyball ahead of her after signing with Union University during the early signing period.
Two other former Lady Blazers, Emily Grace Calhoon and Reese Owens, are already on the Union roster.
“The closer it gets to me graduating, the closer it gets to me getting to go over there, and I get more and more excited. The people over there are amazing,” Supine said. “I think I said that at my signing and I’ll say it over and over again. I’m excited to go and be part of this new family, and I’m excited to not have to let go of the sport yet.”