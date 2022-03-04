Press helps Osceola advance in 3A tournament

HARRISON — The Osceola Seminoles, Class 3A’s No. 1 team, overcame a sluggish start on offense and used a tough full-court press in the third quarter to beat the Paris Eagles 49-44 Thursday in the first round of the Class 3A state basketball tournament at North Arkansas College.
To counter the Eagles’ 2-3 zone at the start of the game, the Seminoles opted to shoot 3-pointers. And they attempted a lot of them, but only made two in the opening stanza.
Daylen Love’s first 3-pointer gave Osceola a 3-1 lead and a trey by T.I. Nimmers put the Seminoles up 12-7.
The Eagles, who never went away, got a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and opened the second quarter with another 3-pointer for a 13-12 lead. Just over a minute later Mequeil Ellingberg converted a 3-point play for a 16-14 Paris lead.
Osceola regained the lead at 18-16, but the Eagles went on a 7-0 run, going up 23-18 on a 3-pointer by Juan Santos. Paris took its largest lead of the game at 26-20 on a 3-pointer by Jesse Wells. Richard High’s 3-pointer in the final seconds cut Osceola’s halftime deficit to 26-23.
The teams traded buckets at the start of the second half until the Eagles were up 33-32 at the 3:52 mark of the third quarter. That’s when the Seminoles began to step up their defensive pressure, forcing the Eagles into consecutive 10-second violations and a timeout.
Meanwhile, Osceola found its groove on offense, scoring eight straight points to go up 40-33 on a stickback by Love at the 1:20 mark. The Seminoles took 42-39 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Paris crept to within 42-40 with 7:03 left to play and the score was 44-42 with less than five minutes left to play when a 5-0 run by Osceola pretty much iced the victory.
Love finished with 16 points to lead the Seminoles, who are now 26-4 on the season and have won their last 16 games. AJ Harris scored 10 and Nimmers finished with eight. Osceola will return for the second round at 8:30 tonight.
Ellinberg and Santos each scored nine points for Paris, which finished the season with a record of 20-14.
Bergman 63, Hoxie 31
The Hoxie Lady Mustangs saw their season come to a close Thursday afternoon when they fell 63-31 to Bergman in the opening round.
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 7 overall in the state and No.1 in Class 3A, improved to 41-0. Hoxie finished the campaign with a 19-12 mark.
Senior Jaecie Brown kept the Lady Mustangs in the game as much as she could at the beginning, but the Lady Panthers proved to have too much firepower.
Hoxie did have the lead at 5-3 and 7-6, but Bergman went on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. Bergman led 16-11 at the first break. Brown started the second with a 3-pointer to get the Lady Mustangs within 16-14, but the Lady Panthers began to get on a roll on the offensive end, finishing the first half on a 14-5 run for a 30-19 lead at intermission.
Bergman was up 39-26 with 5:20 left in the third and then finished the quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 48-26 advantage into the fourth. The run reached 15-0 when the Lady Panthers opened the final stanza with two 3-pointers and eventually led by as much as 63-28.
Brown finished with 14 points and Bailey Prater scored 10.
Maddi Holt led Bergman with 20 points, Kara Ponder had 18 and Karen Edwards added 10. Bergman hit 13 3-pointers in the game.