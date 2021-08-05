JONESBORO — The PBA Summer Tour rolls into Jonesboro this weekend for the PBA Jonesboro Open at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center.
Events related to the tournament begin this afternoon with a practice session and continue tonight with a pro-am tournament. Players will compete in two sessions Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., to qualify for Sunday’s casher’s round.
The top third of the more than 110 players in the field will advance to the five-game casher’s round Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 will then advance to match play starting Sunday at noon, with the top four moving on to the stepladder finals beginning at 4 p.m.
The Jonesboro Open is the third of five events on the PBA Summer Tour. More than 40 PBA Tour players are in the field, including defending Jonesboro Open champion Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C., and Summer Tour points leader EJ Tackett of Bluffton, Ind.
A couple of Hall of Famers, Chris Barnes of Double Oak, Texas, and Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., are in the field. Troup defeated Barnes for the PBA Jonesboro Open title in 2020.
The Jonesboro Open was fourth career title and the first of three for Troup in 2020. He has won twice this season and is close to the $500,000 mark in season earnings, currently sitting at a PBA Tour-record $487,900.
For the first time since 2018, the PBA Jonesboro Open is part of the Summer Tour. Jones won in 2016, followed by François Lavoie in 2017 and Andrew Anderson as part of his 2018 PBA Player of the Year season. All three are entered in the field this weekend along with Troup.
Twenty-three of the top 25 players in the Summer Tour points standings are in the field for the Jonesboro Open. Tackett, Shawn Maldonado of Houston and Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas, are the top three in the points standings after two events, the PBA Lubbock Sports Open and PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles.