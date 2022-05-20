BENTON — Scoring opportunities were scarce for Valley View in Friday’s Class 4A girls’ state soccer final.
The Lady Blazers threatened only a couple of times against Pulaski Academy, which allowed four goals all season and none in its last 14 games. Valley View stayed close with a strong defensive effort keyed by senior goalkeeper Molly Findley, but the Lady Bruins finally punched in a goal early in the second half and went on to a 2-0 victory.
With the wind at its back, Pulaski Academy (21-0-1) dominated the first half, but none of its nine shots on goal found the mark. Lady Bruin sophomore Megan Johnston finally sent a ball past Findley with 32:08 left in the second half for the game’s first goal.
Pulaski Academy gained breathing room when a ball bounced off a Valley View defender and into the net for an own goal with 18:45 remaining.
“I thought we did a great job because the first half, we had the wind against us the whole half and we had to fight and use a lot of energy doing that,” Valley View coach Ron Teat said. “That goal to start the second half kind of took a little air out of us. We did a great job, the girls did a great job of playing hard and sticking with our game plan.
“We knew we were going to have keep it a low-scoring game to have an opportunity to beat PA, and we did that for a half and a little over. Hats off to them, congratulations to them, but my girls have come a long way this season, overcoming a lot of different obstacles, so I’m proud of them.”
Valley View (15-11) won 12 of its last 14 games while making its first trip to the girls’ state finals since 2014. Pulaski Academy won its eighth all-time state title and second in a row.
A scoreless tie with Searcy, the Class 5A state champion, was the lone blemish on the Lady Bruins’ record this season.
“We’ve played them before and I knew their style of play was going to be a hard matchup for us to be able to keep possession a lot,” Teat said. “Obviously losing the coin flip, we knew we were going to be against the wind there for a while. It was defend a little bit early on and try to get counterattacks, which we were able to do a little bit.”
Findley finished with 13 saves to help the Lady Blazers stay close. She had eight saves in the first half with the Lady Bruins almost constantly on the attack.
“Molly has been an awesome asset to us. We’re going to miss her,” Teat said. “It’s real funny, we talk about her a lot during conference time, but she doesn’t get a lot of work. Every so often we have to ask her to step up big and that’s what she did today. She made some huge saves early on, kept us in the game, and that’s how she’s been all of her career.”
In addition to the shots denied by Findley in the first 40 minutes, Pulaski Academy also had one bounce off the crossbar as the game remained scoreless through halftime.
Valley View freshman Leslie Ramirez took a shot that rolled wide in the first half. Junior Micah McMillan had a shot stopped by the Pulaski Academy goalkeeper a few minutes after the own goal that gave the Lady Bruins a 2-0 lead.
“Any time you get the wind, that allows the ball to stay on one end a little longer even if you don’t have as much possession. We knew we’d have a few more opportunities,” Teat said of the second half. “They’ve only given up a few goals all year long, so we knew it was going to be a challenge, but we tried to stay with our game plan.”