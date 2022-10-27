JONESBORO — While Arkansas State already had one of the Sun Belt Conference’s most effective punters in Ryan Hanson, the Red Wolves still sought competition for that role in fall camp as they would any other position.
ASU found a unique combination as a result.
Hanson remains the Red Wolves’ primary punter, but Nebraska transfer William Przystup is kicking in some situations. Both have been highly effective as the Red Wolves lead the Sun Belt in punting average (44.9 yards per attempt) and net punt (41.2 yards per kick).
A right-footed punter, Hanson leads the Sun Belt with an average of 44.2 yards per kick. Przystup, who kicks with his left foot, has a 47.4-yard average, but does not have enough attempts yet to rank among the league leaders.
ASU special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover said the Red Wolves were surprised to learn that Przystup was available and interested after averaging 43.4 yards last year at Nebraska.
“We were very excited about that when he wanted to come. If nothing else, just a high tide raises all ships, makes everybody better,” Schoonover said during ASU’s weekly football press conference Tuesday. “But as you get to looking at them, obviously being left-footed and being right-footed, an underlying thing for returners is the spin on the ball.
“Coming off a right foot is different than coming off a left foot, the ball spins a little different, and Will’s first rep of the year kind of showed that. That ball boomeranged on the Monroe kid a little bit and we ended up getting a fumble out of it. It just gives a different look to the punt returner.”
ASU (2-6, 1-4 Sun Belt) has utilized both punters in each of the last four games, with Hanson and Przystup combining for an average of 44.4 yards.
Both attempted three punts against Southern Mississippi. Last week, Hanson punted six times and Przystup three in a 38-18 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Schoonover said Hanson and Przystup have been supportive of each other while providing the team with an advantage.
“You can play hashes, you can play wind a little bit more with it,” Schoonover said. “You can play to your strength as opposed to having to deal with whatever hand is dealt to you from the hash (mark) and the wind. Both give us a different element as far as options and they both excel.”
Penalty decision
Head coach Butch Jones was asked to revisit the Red Wolves’ decision to decline a third-down holding penalty on Louisiana-Lafayette during the second quarter of last week’s game.
Down 10-9, the Red Wolves stopped UL Lafayette’s Jacob Kibodi for a 4-yard gain on third-and-10 from the ASU 49-yard line. The Cajuns were flagged for holding, a penalty ASU declined in order to create fourth-and-6.
UL Lafayette kept its offense on the field and Ben Wooldridge threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Bernard with 4:36 left in the first half. The Cajuns also scored on their next possession to take a 24-9 halftime lead.
“It was fourth and six at the plus 45. With our analytics, they had had that seven other times and they had punted the football,” Jones said Tuesday. “In fourth and six, you expect to get off the field. That was the reasoning for that thought process.”
Kicking with confidence
ASU freshman Dominic Zvada is one of 10 kickers tied for the Football Bowl Subdivision lead in field goal percentage.
Zvada is 12-for-12 on field goals after making two attempts last week. The only kickers who are still perfect on more attempts are North Carolina State’s Christopher Dunn and Memphis’ Chris Howard, who are both 14-for-14. Stanford’s Joshua Karty is also 12-for-12, while South Alabama’s Diego Guajardo and West Virginia’s Casey Legg are both 11-for-11.
Schoonover said Zvada, Aidan Ellison and Tristan Mattson all kicked well in camp, but Zvada excelled in every pressure situation.
“Every new kid who comes into the program gets the same message. If you come in and you’re the same as someone else, you’re not getting the job. You have to take the job, you have to be head and shoulders better,” Schoonover said. “Dom, from day one, came in and competed. He’s got a little confidence, a little swagger to him – a humble confidence to him, but a little swagger to him where he knows he’s going to hit the kick and he approached every day like that.”
‘Speed element’
Erik Wilson, a freshman walk-on from Jonesboro High School, has worked his way into a role on special teams.
Wilson is on the Red Wolves’ kickoff team. Schoonover said ASU is working to include Wilson on other special teams as well.
“Erik has a speed element that is hard to find and obviously can’t teach. He can fly. He’s done a tremendous job on kickoff,” Schoonover said. “We chart basically first in, who’s the first inside the 30? We push our guys to try to get inside the 30 when the ball is caught, which is a tough task. Obviously, Tristan Mattson and his hang time have a little bit to do with that, but Erik is consistently inside the 30 when the ball is caught and it’s pretty remarkable. There’s a couple of times he’s been inside the 25, which you rarely see.”
Jones said ASU’s roster has quality walk-ons such as Wilson who have a future with the Red Wolves.
“We have a number of those individuals in this program who will eventually earn scholarships, and I want to say we had five last year,” Jones said. “We probably have more this year and a lot of them are from the state of Arkansas, which is great to see. Our scout teams this year have the best of anywhere I’ve been.”