JONESBORO — The annual Queens of the Hardwood all-star high school volleyball match is scheduled this evening at Westside High School’s Warrior Gym.
Westside’s Devin Montgomery will coach the West squad, while Wynne’s Codie Lancaster Zeigler will lead the East team. The contest starts at 6:30 p.m.
The West squad includes four players from Class 4A state champion Brookland – Keeley Beary, Destiny Calderon, Lyndsey McCall and Cameron Baugh. Ava Routledge of Class 5A runner-up Valley View also plays for the West along with Sydney Pickering and Jamisen Gauntt of Westside, which reached the Class 4A semifinals.
The West roster has two players from Class 3A semifinalist Hoxie, Ellery Gillham and Cara Forrester. The team also includes Kayla Ward and Sophie Poole of Batesville; Keely Carter of Nettleton; and Madilyn Henley of Trumann.
The East squad features four players from Jonesboro – Anna Parker, Sydney Parker, Maddie Johnson and Olivia Locke.
Cassidi Campbell and Maggie Winders of Wynne also play for the East along with London May and Ella Gay of Greene County Tech; Kiah Rucker, Madison Allison and Meredith Williams of Marion; Kinley Davis and Caitlyn Sheets of Walnut Ridge; and Jillian Glasgow of Paragould.