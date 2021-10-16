Quick start key for Blazers

JONESBORO — The Valley View Blazers had good field position and a strong wind at their backs in the first quarter of Friday night’s game against Brookland at Central Dealerships Stadium.
They made the most of both advantages.
Valley View scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, two on short drives and a third on special teams. The Blazers added another special teams touchdown in the fourth quarter to finish a 28-0 victory over the Bearcats in 5A-East conference football.
Total yardage favored Brookland, the Bearcats finishing with 226 total yards to the Blazers’ 204, but Valley View (5-2, 3-1 conference) had control of the game after scoring three touchdowns in the final six minutes of the first quarter.
Carson Winters scored on a 2-yard run, followed by Jose Mendoza’s extra point, to cap a four-play, 36-yard drive with 5:46 left in the opening quarter. The Blazers got the ball back again at the Brookland 26 and Carson Turley scored on a 2-yard run with 4:03 remaining for a 14-0 lead.
An errant punt snap by the Bearcats (3-4, 1-3) led to Valley View’s third score as Brian Huff scooped up the fumble and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the period.
The Bearcats threatened twice in the second quarter when they had the wind, only to be turned away both times. Brookland was unable to score after driving inside the 10 early in the period, turning the ball over on a fourth-down lateral that Valley View recovered. A pass sailed incomplete out of the end zone to end the half after the Bearcats drove to the 20.
Valley View scored the only points of the second half after a bad punt snap. Defensive end Mario Crawford fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown with 8:09 left in the game.
Turley finished with 84 yards on 16 carries for the Blazers, who had 184 yards rushing as a team. Kaden Matthews led the Bearcats with 112 yards on 29 carries.