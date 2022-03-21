JONESBORO — Everyone on the Blue squad did their part to fill the stat sheet during Saturday’s 15th annual Sun Senior Classic girls’ all-star basketball game.
Each of the 10 players on the Blue team scored, grabbed a rebound and passed for an assist to help their team defeat the White squad 71-53 at First National Bank Arena. Classic MVP Heidi Robinson of Marmaduke scored a team-high 14 points and Greene County Tech’s Kylie Stokes produced a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue team.
A fast start proved decisive in the contest, which is sponsored by Central Dealerships. Shooting 6-of-11 from the 3-point line in the opening period, the Blue team started the game on a 17-2 run and led 23-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Westside's Laynee Montgomery hit two 3s in the first period for the Blue team while Stokes, Robinson, Paragould's Carson DeFries and GCT's Emma Bates all sank one each.
“I was kind of afraid they were going to come in tight because it was at the Convo and it’s an all-star game, but they really turned it loose and that’s the best thing you can do in a game like this,” said Rector’s Mitchell Weber, who coached the Blue team. “We just let them go play, let them spread it out, go play and do what they do.”
Weber said familiarity made a difference for his team, which included three players combined from GCT and Paragould and four players combined from 2A-3 conference schools Marmaduke, Rector and Bay.
Perimeter shooting was also a key for the Blue squad with 12 3-point baskets to three for the White team. Led by Robinson with three 3s, seven of the 10 players on the Blue team hit a 3-pointer. Montgomery, Bates and Marmaduke's Bean Hoffman sank two each.
“We started off well,” Robinson said. “We were kind of nervous a little bit, because we’ve never really played in an all-star game, but we came in and hit shots and it turned out well.”
Robinson, a Ouachita Baptist signee, scored 2,631 career points at Marmaduke. She produced seven points in each half Saturday as playing time was split among all 10 players on an almost even basis.
“She can drive it, stop on a dime and pull up. That’s her game,” Weber said of Robinson. “Obviously she can get it all the way to the rim and she posted up some. Ouachita is getting a really, really good player and I think her ceiling is going to be higher once she gets in college. I think she still has room to grow.”
While the Blue team built a big lead in the first quarter, the White team never let the advantage grow much over the final three quarters. The margin remained 13 at halftime, with the Blue team leading 39-26, and the Blue team stretched its lead to 55-35 at the end of the third quarter.
“We played catch up from there pretty much the whole night long. The kids were a little bit tight, I thought, to begin, but we had fun,” said Wynne’s Tim Hawkins, who coached the White team. “I thought the kids competed hard and that’s the main thing, to come out here and have fun. I thought they had fun and I know I did.”
Nettleton's Briley Pena scored a game-high 19 points to lead the White team. Wynne's Zahryia Baker added 10 points, followed by Valley View’s Hunter Gibson with eight.
Pena, a Murray State signee, scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, connecting once from the 3-point line and also converting a three-point play. She also grabbed six rebounds and had a team-high three assists.
“Briley’s going to be a scorer wherever she goes. Probably at the next level she’ll be pretty much the same kid,” Hawkins said. “She can get to the free throw line, she can shoot the 3, handle the ball. She had a couple of assists to Baker down inside as well. She’s a dandy. Murray is getting a good one.”
Stokes led the Blue team to a 44-42 advantage in rebounding, with Mammoth Spring’s Megyn Upton and Brookland’s Katie Smith adding six boards each. Valley View’s Hadden Lieblong and Trumann’s Nygeria Jones grabbed seven rebounds each to lead the White team, with Jones also adding a team-high three steals.
The Blue team enjoyed scoring balance behind Robinson and Stokes. Montgomery and Hoffman added eight points each, with Montgomery adding three steals.
DeFries scored seven points for the Blue team and tied the Sun Senior Classic record with four steals, a mark now shared by seven players. She also had a game-high five assists and Bates added three as the Blue team recorded 18 assists as a team.
Blue 71, White 53
Blue;23;16;16;16—71
White;10;16;9;18—53
BLUE (71)
Montgomery 3 0-0 8, Ford 2 0-0 5, Hoffman 3, 0-0 8, Upton 2 1-2 5, Bogard 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 1-2 5, Stokes 5 0-0 11, Robinson 4 3-4 14, DeFries 3 0-2 7, Bates 2 0-0 6. Totals 27 5-10 71.
WHITE (53)
McDaniel 2 1-2 5, Pena 6 6-6 19, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Gibson 3 1-2 8, Baker 5 0-2 10, McDonald 1 0-0 2, Lieblong 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 0-0 2, Carter 1 0-2 3, Floyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-14 53.
3-point baskets: Blue 12 (Robinson 3, Bates 2, Hoffman 2, Montgomery 2, DeFries 1, Ford 1, Stokes 1); White 3 (Carter 1, Gibson 1, Pena 1). Rebounds: Blue 44 (Stokes 11, Upton 6, Smith 6, Ford 5); White 42 (Jones 7, Lieblong 7, Carter 6, Pena 6). Assists: Blue 18 (DeFries 5, Bates 3); White 10 (Pena 3). Steals: Blue 10 (DeFries 4, Montgomery 3); White 8 (Jones 3, Daniels 2). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.