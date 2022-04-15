Quick start sends Bearcats past Raiders

BROOKLAND — Brookland scored eight runs in the first two innings Friday and went on to defeat Nettleton 10-2 in high school baseball.
The Bearcats (16-5) plated six runs in the first inning. Brookland scored its first run on a wild pitch and Jake Reece’s two-run single made the score 3-0.
Kolin Parker hit a two-run single to extend Brookland’s lead to 5-0. Another run scored on an outfield error.
Reece hit an RBI single and a sacrifice fly extended the Bearcats’ lead to 8-0 in the second.
David Rubottom pitched six innings in relief for the victory, giving up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
Reece was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jack Henry Pettit was 2-for-4; Parker drove in two runs; and Gavin Jordan and Weston Speir drove one run each.
Brookland 2, Benton 1
BENTON – Brookland eked out a 2-1 victory over Benton in high school baseball Thursday.
Griffin Duvall earned the pitching victory with five shutout innings in relief. Duvall gave up two hits while striking out three batters and walking seven (two intentionally).
Starting pitcher Jake Reece worked two innings, giving up an unearned run while striking out two and walking four.
Cade Collins was 2-for-4 offensively.
Nettleton 10, Wynne 7
WYNNE – Nettleton scored three runs in the seventh inning Thursday to defeat Wynne 10-7 in high school baseball.
Ford Raffo and Ethan Duffel doubled while driving in three runs each for the Raiders. Seth Bishop also had a hit and an RBI, while Landon Webb drove in one run and scored twice as Nettleton avenged a home loss to Wynne.
Webb earned the victory while pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out two and walking two while allowing one hit. Raffo gave the Raiders a solid start, allowing one unearned run and four hits over four innings while striking out five and walking six.
William Jensen added a double for the Raiders. Maddox Hampotn, Colby Miller and Kaleb Tedder also added hits.
Riverside 9, EPC 1
LEPANTO – Easton Hatch struck out 17 batters in a complete-game effort Thursday, leading Riverside to a 9-1 victory over East Poinsett County in 2A-3 conference baseball.
Hatch allowed only two hits and one walk.
Brayeson Timms had a hit and drove in three runs for the Rebels.