Rabjohn, Jones lead Rector to title share

Rector’s Cooper Rabjohn launches a jump shot as Buffalo Island Central’s Jack Edwards defends during Tuesday’s senior boys’ game in Monette. Rabjohn scored 27 points as Rector earned a share of the 2A-3 championship with a 71-45 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

MONETTE — Rector won a big game with a performance that coach Matt Mills described as the Cougars’ best game in some time.

Cooper Rabjohn scored 27 points Tuesday night as Rector cruised past Buffalo Island Central 71-45, creating a three-way tie for the regular-season championship in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.

