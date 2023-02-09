Rabjohn, Jones lead Rector to title share

MONETTE — Rector won a big game with a performance that coach Matt Mills described as the Cougars’ best game in some time.
Cooper Rabjohn scored 27 points Tuesday night as Rector cruised past Buffalo Island Central 71-45, creating a three-way tie for the regular-season championship in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Cougars took the lead for good in the first quarter, a period they closed on a 14-5 run. They held a double-digit lead for the final 20 minutes.
“I knew I had a core group of seniors who really were ready to play. They understand the situation, they’ve been here before. They knew how important tonight was,” Mills said. “I knew we were going to play well; I didn’t know we were going to play that well. It’s as well as we’ve played in a long time. It’s the first time in a while that everybody has played well.”
Rector, BIC and Bay all finished 11-3 in conference play. Tiebreaker points determine district tournament seedings, with Bay taking the No. 1 seed, Rector the No. 2 seed and BIC the No. 3 seed in next week’s tournament at Riverside.
The Cougars (20-4) didn’t score for nearly four minutes to open the game as BIC (18-7) took a 5-0 lead. Kameron Jones broke the ice for Rector, hitting a baseline jumper and a 3-pointer to tie the game.
Rabjohn drilled two 3-pointers in the final 1:04, the last with two seconds on the clock, to give Rector a 14-9 lead to end the period. Those were the first of five 3s for the junior guard, who also finished the night with seven rebounds.
“If Coop gets looks, he’s going to have a good night,” Mills said. “It’s a challenge getting him looks sometimes because he’s the No. 1 priority to take away. When he gets them, he’s going to make them.”
Jones added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Drew Henderson hit three 3s for nine points on a night when nine Cougars scored.
Nicholas Patterson scored 15 points, including 14 in the second half, to lead the Mustangs. Jax Whitley added 11 points and Dawson Stewart eight for BIC.
“They played extremely well, shot it well. We did not,” BIC coach Taylor Layne said. “That’s a really good team and they’re very well coached.”
After leading by five points to end the first quarter, Rector expanded its lead to 31-18 at halftime. Four different Cougars scored during a 9-2 run to end the second quarter, a burst that began with a 3 from Henderson.
Henderson and Rabjohn hit 3s as Rector began the third quarter on an 8-0 run, pushing the lead above 20 points for the first time. The Cougars led by at least 14 points the rest of the game and carried a 52-31 lead into the fourth quarter.