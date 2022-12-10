Rabjohn scores 29 as Cougars top Rebels

LAKE CITY — Rector's Cooper Rabjohn started Friday's second half by drilling a 3-pointer and ended it by driving for a layup.
Those were just the first and last plays made by the high-scoring junior guard over the final two quarters.
Rabjohn scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half as Rector kept its record perfect with a 57-46 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 conference basketball. He ended the night 6-of-11 from the 3-point line, hitting four in the second half.
"When Coop shoots it like that, obviously we're pretty good," Rector coach Matt Mills said. "He's just so active, he's going to get loose, and he got loose a few times tonight. We were fortunate that he put it in the hole."
Rabjohn scored all but five of Rector's second-half points and matched Riverside's team total over the final two periods.
Rector (8-0, 3-0 conference) led 44-33 after Rabjohn made a deep 3 with one second remaining in the third quarter. He opened the fourth quarter the same way, sinking another 3 to start a period where he scored all 13 of his team's points.
"Every time it got close, and it looked like momentum was about to swing, he buried a big one and turned it back the other way," Mills said. "He's been doing that for three years now."
Rabjohn's final 3 gave Rector its largest lead, 50-34, with 5:26 left in the game. He made five of six free throws in the final 2:30 to help the Cougars keep their lead around double digits.
Kameron Jones added 13 points, including 11 in the first quarter to help the Cougars start fast, along with seven assists. Sam Shipley led Rector on the boards with 13 rebounds, while Rabjohn also grabbed 10 to complete a double-double.
Riverside coach Buster Campbell was impressed with the Cougars in general and Rabjohn in particular.
"He's a heck of a shooter, and from so far out, and he's so quick if you close out on him too tough," Campbell said. "They've got some big, strong kids, too. They're the total deal. They're the best team we've played."
Brayeson Timms scored 20 points to lead Riverside (13-4, 1-2 conference), followed by Thatcher Durham with nine.
Friday's game was the seventh in nine days for the Rebels, who play Bay tonight in the Gearld Jennings Invitational championship game at Trumann.
"We knew we had to shoot well to beat them and then we didn't guard very well," Campbell said. "They guarded us a lot better than we guarded them and we just didn't have a good ball game, but a lot of that was probably them. We're young, we'll learn, and we'll get to play them some more."
Mills thought the Rebels might be a little leg weary in their fourth of five games this week.
"We caught a break. They didn't shoot it as well as I thought they would shoot it at home, but I thought we did a good job protecting the basket," Mills said. "We gave up some offensive rebounds in the first quarter, but then we cleaned it up as the night went on and did a good job controlling the boards."
Jones scored nine points in the first four-plus minutes, hitting a 3 and converting two three-point plays as the Cougars bolted to a 14-7 lead. He also scored the last basket of the first quarter to give Rector an 18-13 lead.
Rector led by as many as eight points in the second quarter, but Riverside clawed back within two with a minute left in the half. Brett Fair made two free throws with 15.2 seconds remaining and, after a Rebel turnover, Shipley scored to give the Cougars a 31-25 halftime lead.
"The last 30 seconds of the first half really hurt us," Campbell said. "We should have gone in at least tied up or maybe down two, and we go in down six and they get the ball to start the third quarter. But we'll get better. We just didn't shoot it very well and the credit goes to them."
Riverside (16-2, 3-0) won the junior boys' game 50-37, led by Tucker Emery with 23 points and Zane McClure with 13. Lane Hemphill scored 17 points and Colton Haywood added 12 for Rector.