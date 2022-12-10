Rabjohn scores 29 as Cougars top Rebels

Rector's Cooper Rabjohn shoots a 3-pointer over Riverside's Brayeson Timms to end the third quarter of Friday night's game at Lake City. Rabjohn scored 29 points as the Cougars defeated the Rebels 57-46.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

LAKE CITY — Rector's Cooper Rabjohn started Friday's second half by drilling a 3-pointer and ended it by driving for a layup.

Those were just the first and last plays made by the high-scoring junior guard over the final two quarters.

