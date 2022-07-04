JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s last-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference baseball standings reflected where the Red Wolves stood among the 12 league members in major statistical categories.
ASU had the lowest team batting average (.246), highest team earned run average (6.61) and lowest team fielding percentage (.952) in the conference. Those numbers translated to a rough year for the Red Wolves during a banner season for the Sun Belt, which sent four teams to the NCAA Tournament and had seven in the top 100 of the RPI.
Head coach Tommy Raffo said there were several factors that impacted his team, including injuries and inexperience, along with the league’s strength in a season where ASU was 11-38 overall and 5-24 in the Sun Belt.
“Obviously there were a lot of things there we wish we could be better at. I think the league was extremely competitive, at a high level, more so than any of the years that I’ve been here,” Raffo said in reviewing his 14th season at ASU. “It shows with the four teams that get into a regional and I do think across the country, there were a lot of older players due to COVID, the draft being limited, so you saw a lot of offenses that were very good, with a lot of hitters and a lot of production.
‘All those things, when you put them in combination, didn’t add up for us. But I do know this – we competed until the end with what we had at the moment.”
While all three weekend pitching starters were seniors, third baseman Ben Klutts and outfielder Jaylon Deshazier were the only consistent senior starters in the field. ASU’s lineup also regularly included four sophomores and two true freshmen.
The Red Wolves had redshirt freshman catcher Cason Tollett, a transfer from Arkansas, for only 17 games because of concussions. Opponents capitalized by stealing 122 bases in 149 attempts.
Raffo said ASU’s issues included a combination of factors.
“Obviously we had one of our coaches (Rick Guarno) leave to go to the New York Yankees two weeks before the season,” Raffo said. “We were able to find a quality coach in Drew LaBounty to fill that spot for us, and immediately put him on the road recruiting throughout the whole spring.
“Next, we had a young man that we thought would do really, really well in the Sun Belt behind the plate in Cason Tollett, and with medical issues with concussions, we had to play him not very much. We were very young in the middle of the field, but we felt it was very important to make deposits for this program with two very good players in Wil French and Daedrick Cail, that we know are the future of this program.”
French, a shortstop from Valley View who started all 49 games as a freshman, batted .225. Cail, who played second base as a freshman, was among ASU’s offensive leaders with a .279 average, 10 doubles and 19 RBIs.
Sophomore Brandon Hager, who became ASU’s primary catcher in Tollett’s absence, hit a team-best .309 with 10 home runs and 22 RBIs. Hager batted .326 and hit seven of his home runs against Sun Belt opponents.
Sophomore first baseman Jared Toler was next at .294 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs. Klutts, who batted .276, led the Red Wolves in home runs (11) and RBIs (39). Deshazier finished with a .283 average and 30 RBIs.
Raffo noted that ASU’s pitching improved in Sun Belt play and some individuals had positive performances at the plate.
“You look at a Brandon Hager, who ended up coming into his own offensively. That was a real positive. Jared Toler, offensively, we saw improvement. There were some things there,” Raffo said. “You see a Tyler Jeans, who got a chance to pitch more for us and became a star on the back end of games. A lot of good things were a result for us. We just didn’t have the consistency we need to be at in the Sun Belt.”
The Sun Belt sent four teams to NCAA regionals in Georgia Southern, Texas State, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette. Next season, after the expansion that became official last week, the conference will also include Southern Mississippi, which hosted an NCAA super regional, and Old Dominion, which was among the first four teams left out of the NCAA field.
ASU played 19 games against teams in the NCAA field and 30 total against teams that finished in the top 100 of the RPI, finishing 2-28 in those games. The Red Wolves, who finished with a 247 RPI, had a 9-10 record against teams with an RPI between 123-300.
“We played a lot of teams that were in the NCAA tournament, that were very good. We didn’t back off on this schedule,” Raffo said. “It was something that was done on purpose, to play a very competitive schedule. We just didn’t match up to it.”
Raffo said Tollett, who continued to travel with the Red Wolves, is progressing well in his recovery. Cail is likely to move to third base, which Raffo described as more of a natural position for the former Marion standout.
A couple of redshirt freshmen are expected to compete for playing time in the outfield. Former Jonesboro High School star Cross Jumper, who signed with Tennessee in high school, sat out this year after joining the Red Wolves as a mid-year transfer.
“We’re fortunate to have him come back home,” Raffo said. “He’s got an opportunity to be a big factor for us and he wants to play. He doesn’t want to sit around.”
Kyler Carmack, a two-sport all-state athlete at Cabot, is also expected to compete for a place in the outfield.
Jeans made 18 appearances out of the bullpen, finishing with a 3-5 record and a 4.60 earned run average. Kevin Wiseman, who had three of ASU’s four saves, also has another year of eligibility.
ASU loses starting pitchers Justin Medlin, Will Nash and Carter Holt. Raffo said the Red Wolves will bring in older pitchers, whether from junior college or the transfer portal, but he expects freshman Chase Armstrong to be in the mix as well after helping lead Marion to the Class 5A state championship.
“He’s got an opportunity to help right away,” Raffo said. “I think in college baseball now, we have to make sure these young men can come in as young players and compete right away, the way college baseball is changing.”
Raffo said ASU has been looking at a number of junior college recruits. Former Jonesboro High School standout Jake Henry Williams has announced his intention to join the Red Wolves after playing as a freshman at Connors State (Okla.), where he batted .307 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBIs.
The Red Wolves’ spring recruiting has been “focused on more established and older players, experienced players who can come into the league right away, against a league that’s changed for the better,” Raffo said.
Raffo said ASU has scheduled its four nonconference weekends and is working on the midweek games, adding that the Red Wolves had to wait on Ole Miss and Arkansas to finish at the College World Series before starting talks with them.
National champion Ole Miss, which canceled a May 17 game at ASU due to “traveling and scheduling circumstances,” is expected to be on the Red Wolves’ 2023 schedule. “They said they were going to make an effort to schedule (a trip to Jonesboro) a little earlier,” Raffo said.
Nonconference series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Illinois State, Missouri State and Eastern Illinois will all be played at Tomlinson Stadium, Raffo said.
“It’s very important to be able to play at home. I think it’s important for our fans to be able to watch games,” Raffo said. “I want our players to be at home. It’s all about the student and fan experience to be able to play at the Tom.”