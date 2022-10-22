LAFAYETTE, La. — Arkansas State's football series with Louisiana-Lafayette has produced many close games over the years. Saturday's 51st meeting of the teams wasn't one of them.
UL Lafayette quarterback Ben Wooldridge tied a school record with five touchdown passes and the Ragin' Cajuns held the Red Wolves to 271 total yards in a 38-18 rout of ASU at Cajun Field.
In beating the Red Wolves for the fifth consecutive season, the Cajuns (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) recorded their highest margin of victory in the series since a 33-9 victory in 1995. They also finished with a season-high 522 total yards after entering the game with the lowest total offense average in the Sun Belt.
ASU (2-6, 1-4 Sun Belt) played without injured senior quarterback James Blackman. Junior quarterback AJ Mayer made his first start for the Red Wolves and was 8-of-23 passing for 155 yards, one touchdown and one interception. True freshman Jaxon Dailey was 5-of-9 for 34 yards after replacing Mayer in the second half.
Mayer was one of four players making their first career start for ASU, which suffered its third consecutive loss.
The Red Wolves' offensive totals included 82 rushing yards on 21 attempts and 189 passing yards. ASU punted on nine of its 13 possessions, six of which ended without a first down, and was 0-of-11 on third down conversions.
Wooldridge was 21-of-34 for 316 yards, completing passes to 10 different receivers. The Cajuns also rushed for 206 yards as a team and kept the football nearly 38 minutes, converting on 10-of-18 on third down.
ASU was outgained 129-27 in the first quarter, picking up only one first down as UL Lafayette took a 10-0 lead. Kenneth Almendares kicked a 43-yard field goal and Dontae Fleming, who had six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns, scored on a 7-yard pass from Wooldridge.
Mayer's 38-yard pass to Jeff Foreman off a flea flicker set up Dominic Zvada's 43-yard field goal in the second quarter, pulling the Red Wolves within 10-3. The Red Wolves drove 85 yards in three plays on their next possession as Mayer found Daverrick Jenkins on a 53-yard pass, then fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Seydou Traore.
Zvada's extra point was blocked as the Cajuns retained a 10-9 lead with 6:28 remaining in the first half.
ASU turned down a holding penalty on the Cajuns after a third-down running play, instead forcing UL Lafayette into a fourth-and-6 play from the ASU 45 on its next drive. Disdaining the punt, the Cajuns scored on fourth down as Wooldridge found Jacob Bernard over the middle for a 45-yard touchdown pass and a 17-9 lead.
The Cajuns scored again on their last drive of the half, Wooldridge connecting with Fleming on a 55-yard touchdown pass as the home team took a 24-9 halftime lead.
UL Lafayette scored in nine plays after taking the second half kickoff. Wooldridge threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jefferson, then connected with Neal Johnson for a 13-yard scoring pass on the next drive to push the lead to 38-9.
Mayer and Dailey helped ASU move into position for another field goal for Zvada, a 33-yard kick with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter.
ASU scored a defensive touchdown with 2:02 remaining in the game after end Robert McWilliams forced a fumble on a sack. Linebacker Dane Motley returned the fumble 12 yards for a touchdown.
The Red Wolves host South Alabama next Saturday in a game that will be televised on ESPNU. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.