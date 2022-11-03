Raiders already in 'playoff mode' against Yellowjackets

JONESBORO — While the state high school football playoffs are a week away, Nettleton coach Steven Hampton believes his team already faces a must-win scenario.
A victory over Wynne on Friday would guarantee the Raiders a place on the 16-team Class 5A state bracket. If Nettleton wins this week and Valley View defeats Batesville, the Raiders would earn a home game as the No. 2 seed from the 5A-East conference.
But if the Raiders (7-2, 4-2 conference) were to lose to Wynne (7-2, 5-1) on Friday, they could miss the playoffs. A three-way tie for third place with Batesville and Southside, which plays Paragould, would leave Nettleton on the short end of tiebreaker points for one of the league’s last two playoff berths.
Hampton laid out the playoff scenarios for the Raiders early in the week.
“We told them on Monday that we’re in playoff mode right now,” Hampton said. “You have to win to survive for another week. That’s the mode we’re in.”
Friday’s kickoff at Raider Field is set for 7 p.m.
Nettleton and Wynne played for the 5A-East title when they met last season. The Yellowjackets could still grab a share of this year’s title, needing a victory Friday and a Valley View loss to tie the Blazers atop the standings.
Wynne is averaging 36.4 points per game in its flexbone offense, a scheme that is difficult for most opponents to simulate in practice.
“They’re very physical in their style of offense with the big fullback. Last year as a sophomore he played, but this year he’s just running a little more violent,” Hampton said. “We have to play physical to be able to bring him down and then it’s just hard to simulate what they do. Hopefully we can adjust to the speed of it quickly Friday night. With a scout team only given a few days, it’s hard to simulate the speed that they’re going to be able to run it on Friday.”
Fullback Cobey Davis has rushed for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry for Wynne. Quarterback John Watson has 571 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing and has thrown five touchdown passes as well.
Wynne interim coach Clark McBride said Watson and Davis, both of whom are two-year starters, have gotten better and better this season.
“Last week John had 160 yards rushing and 60 yards passing. He’s just grown so much that he’s really the leader of our offense,” McBride said. “Cobey Davis is a big, strong kid who runs the ball and he does stuff right. When Cobey Davis is having a good night, usually the Wynne Yellowjackets are having a good night. He’s kind of what keeps us going.”
The Yellowjackets also have breakaway threats such as Alonzo Holmes, who averages 14.3 yards per carry, and Avion Jones, who averages 10.1 yards per attempt. Holmes has 415 yards and six touchdowns on the season.
Allen Jones leads Wynne defensively with 51 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. Rashod Conley also has six sacks, while Taheem Frost has two interceptions.
Hampton said he hasn’t noticed much difference in the Yellowjackets since McBride took over as interim coach a couple weeks ago. Wynne pounded Paragould 35-7 and Forrest City 49-14 in its last two games.
Nettleton is coming off a 34-7 loss to Valley View, a game where the Raiders fell behind 20-0 in the first half on three big plays.
While Nettleton moved the ball at times, finishing with 297 total yards, the Raiders were 4-of-14 on third down and bogged down inside the 20-yard line.
“We’ve got to convert on third down and we have to be better in the red zone,” Hampton said. “Last week we had the ball in the red zone four times and we only managed to come away with one score. We’ve got to be better in those areas.”
Quarterback Maddox Hampton has completed 61.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,662 yards and 21 touchdowns, with six interceptions. Curtez Smith (50 receptions, 774 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Quordarius Thompson (45 catches, 760 yards, 10 touchdowns) have made big plays at receiver.
McBride said Nettleton’s passing game presents a concern.
“Our conference and the teams we’ve played throughout the year have been mainly run teams,” he said. “It’s always a concern, but they can run the ball well, too.”
Ke’Andre Pope leads Nettleton in rushing with 849 yards and Smith is also a threat with 470 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Linebacker Blake Brown is the Raiders’ leading tackler with 99 total stops, 13 for loss. Defensive lineman Jordan Pigram has seven sacks among 13 tackles for loss and 60 total tackles.
“It’s a very disciplined team that plays real hard,” McBride said of the Raiders. “They have good skill people and a really good defensive line. They play really hard.”
Wynne leads the all-time series 20-3. The Raiders have won the last two meetings, including last year’s 26-22 victory.