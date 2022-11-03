Raiders already in 'playoff mode' against Yellowjackets

Nettleton’s Curtez Smith carries the football during a game against Blytheville in September. The Raiders host Wynne on Friday.

JONESBORO — While the state high school football playoffs are a week away, Nettleton coach Steven Hampton believes his team already faces a must-win scenario.

A victory over Wynne on Friday would guarantee the Raiders a place on the 16-team Class 5A state bracket. If Nettleton wins this week and Valley View defeats Batesville, the Raiders would earn a home game as the No. 2 seed from the 5A-East conference.

