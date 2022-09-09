JONESBORO — Travel isn’t part of Nettleton’s game day plan this week.
The Raiders have already had plenty of bus time after trips to Mountain Home and Pocahontas the last two weeks, plus a benefit game at Osceola in August. They welcome Blytheville to Raider Field this evening for a 7 o’clock kickoff in their home opener.
“Thank goodness,” Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton said. “We’ve done well on the road, but we’re glad to not have to hook up to the trailer and be heading out of town, that’s for sure.”
Nettleton (2-0) is looking to finish non-conference play with a perfect record for the second consecutive season. The Raiders opened the season with a 49-39 victory over Mountain Home and escaped with a 26-21 victory over Pocahontas last week.
After falling behind in the fourth quarter at Pocahontas, Nettleton answered with an eight-play, 67-yard touchdown drive to take the lead on Curtez Smith’s 3-yard run with 3:21 remaining in the game. The Raiders clinched the victory with Blake Brown’s fourth-down tackle at their 18 in the final minute.
Hampton said Nettleton competed to the end of its second victory.
“Pocahontas, those kids battled and they took the lead there in the second half. Our kids didn’t flinch,” Hampton said. “We needed a drive offensively and our kids responded. They came back and were able to drive right back down the field and take the lead back.
“Defensively, I’m proud of our kids battling and making plays when they needed to. Blake Brown came up with a big stop on fourth down, but on the play before, Curtez Smith was in on defense on third down and he came up with a big play. If he doesn’t make that play, we never get to fourth down.”
Smith also fueled Nettleton’s game-winning drive after switching to quarterback. Hampton said the Raiders utilized Smith’s skills on a formation that they saved for the second half.
“It’s kind of a triple option-type deal,” Hampton said. “He’s got multiple options on that play and it was tough for them to defend. We were glad we saved it for the second half for sure.”
Smith contributed as a rusher, receiver and passer in each of the first two games while also seeing action as a safety on defense. He has 25 carries for 223 yards and three touchdowns; 10 receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns; and has completed 4-of-5 passes for 66 yards.
Receiver Quordarius Thompson has 11 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns, while Ke’Andre Pope has 166 yards rushing and a touchdown. Quarterback Maddox Hampton is 20-of-29 passing for 331 yards and six touchdowns.
Hampton said Nettleton’s defensive players of the game included Brown, who had 15 total tackles; defensive lineman Jordan Pigram, who had nine total tackles, including three for loss; and nickel safety Kylan Shelton, who had nine tackles, a forced fumble and a sack.
Blytheville (1-0) defeated Mississippi County neighbor Osceola 26-0 last week in head coach Ben Fisher’s return to the sideline. Tim Brown ran for two touchdowns, including an 82-yard burst, and J.J. Johnson completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Travion Anderson. Derick King also returned a punt for a touchdown.
Nettleton defeated Blytheville 35-0 in last year’s season opener. Hampton said Fisher has already made a difference for the Chickasaws, who were 2-8 last season.
“You can tell there’s organization. The kids are playing hard, especially on defense. Their defense, they really fly around,” Hampton said. “They’ve always played that way and they’re kind of getting back to that. Offensively they’re always going to have running backs that if you’re not careful, they can change the scoreboard in a hurry and they’ve got a couple of those guys this year. We’re going to have to make sure we tackle well, for sure.”