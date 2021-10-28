JONESBORO — Tonight’s game at Raider Field involves more than bragging rights for Nettleton and Valley View.
The Raiders and Blazers are battling for position near the top of the 5A-East conference standings, each hoping to earn a first-round home game in the state playoffs. Nettleton is tied with Wynne atop the league standings, with Valley View a game behind the leaders.
“Obviously both teams are set for the playoffs as far as being in the playoffs,” Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said. “Now it’s about seeding and trying to jockey for those top two spots and get a home playoff game. There is a lot riding on it.”
Hampton’s Raiders (8-0, 5-0 conference) are one of only three unbeaten teams remaining in Class 5A, joining 5A-West powers Vilonia and Greenbrier. Quarterback Cameron Scarlett and running back Koby Bradley power the offense while Nettleton’s defense has allowed only 27 points in conference play.
Valley View (6-2, 4-1 conference) has been equally stingy in conference play, giving up 27 points in five games with three shutouts. Led by linebacker Jaden Wells and end Mario Crawford, the Blazers are coming off back-to-back shutouts of Brookland and Greene County Tech.
“We know what’s on the line. We already know we’re both in the playoffs,” Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said. “We just have to figure out where we’re going to be and playing at home is huge. I think it would be big for us to get one at home and continue to ride that momentum.”
Nettleton has been the more explosive team offensively, averaging more than 38 points per game.
Scarlett, an all-state selection last year as a junior has more than 1,700 yards of total offense. He has completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 960 yards and 13 touchdowns, also rushing for 809 yards and eight touchdowns.
Bradley has 1,046 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Jaden Brown (21 receptions, 413 yards, four touchdowns) is Nettleton’s leading receiver.
The Raiders’ size on both lines is one of Cockrell’s primary concerns.
“We’re going to have to do some things to combat that. That’s what jumps off the page at first,” Cockrell said. “Obviously you hear about the quarterback and the running back, but the offensive and defensive lines, that’s what we’ve looked at the most.”
Valley View sophomore quarterback Carson Turley has accounted for 1,174 yards of total offense. Turley is the Blazers’ rushing leader with 396 yards and six touchdowns, and he has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 778 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions.
Senior receiver Grayson Becker, who had been slowed by an ankle injury, had five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 17-0 victory over Greene County Tech. Becker has 14 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns on the season while classmate Reid Tyler has 14 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown.
Hampton is impressed with Turley and Valley View’s receivers.
“They run him quite a bit, put the ball in his hands, and he makes plays time after time,” Hampton said. “Throwing the ball, they’ve got some tall receivers who make plays on deep balls really well. They’ve got good ball skills and he’s able to put it out there, and those guys are able to go make some plays.”
Wells and Cooper Lutz, the Blazers’ senior linebackers, lead Valley View’s defense with 87 and 65 tackles, respectively. Junior safety Carson Winters has 49 tackles.
Crawford, a senior end, has five sacks among his 11 tackles for loss. Wells has 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The Blazers have intercepted 10 passes, recovered 10 fumbles and blocked four punts.
“They just play well together, good team defense, but they have good players on each level of their defense,” Hampton said.
Junior tackle Jordan Pigram has 17 tackles for loss to lead Nettleton’s defensive front. Senior Javontae Wallace has 10 tackles for loss.
“Obviously they’ve been really successful this year. They have a great football team,” Cockrell said. “They’ve played really, really good defense, not giving up very many points, and offensively they’re so explosive.”
Hampton said he expects a hard-fought defensive game, considering how well both teams have been playing on that side of the ball.
“They have a really strong defensive team. I feel like we’re playing pretty good on defense as well,” Hampton said. “I think it’s going to come down who makes the least mistakes, who can make the most plays, because it’s going to be hard to drive the football the length of the field. It’s going to come down to getting the short field, something like that.”
Valley View holds a 5-4-1 lead in a series that began in 2010.
The Blazers won a couple of close games in the most recent meetings, prevailing 14-12 in 2018 and 20-13 in 2019. The teams did not play in 2020 as Nettleton canceled its last three regular-season games because of COVID-19 issues.
“Our kids know their kids; it’s an in-town rival,” Cockrell said. “It usually has implications for playoff seedings. It’s a big game.”