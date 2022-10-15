SOUTHSIDE — Nettleton mustered just enough offense to win a key 5A-East conference game Friday night.
The Raiders took their first lead early in the fourth quarter and Kaiden Newson made it stand by blocking a field goal attempt in the final minute as Nettleton edged Southside 13-12.
Nettleton (6-1, 3-1 conference) is tied with Wynne and Batesville for second place in the 5A-East, one game behind league leader Valley View. Southside (4-3, 2-2 conference) fell to fifth place.
Friday's game was the lowest-scoring contest of the year for the Raiders, who began the night averaging 36.2 points.
Down 12-7 late in the third quarter, the Raiders stopped the Southerners at the Nettleton 18-yard line when Curtez Smith made a tackle short of the line to gain on a fourth-down pass completion.
Nettleton then drove 82 yards to take the lead. Maddox Hampton completed passes of 13 yards to Braylon King and 7 yards to Quordarius Thompson to get the drive going. The Raiders opened the fourth quarter with Hampton finding Thompson on a 48-yard pass that put them inside the Southside 10.
Smith scored on third down from the 1 with 10:09 left in the game. Nettleton's lead remained 13-12 when a two-point conversion run failed.
Nettleton was unable to capitalize after recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, turning the ball over on an interception. The Raiders forced a punt and drove to the Southside 36 before giving the ball back on downs with 3:28 left in the game.
Southside drove to the Nettleton 32 before Blake Brown came up with a sack for a 9-yard loss. The Southerners' 48-yard field goal attempt failed when Newson broke through the middle of the line for the block, then fell on the ball at midfield with 35 seconds to play.
Nettleton was unable to capitalize on a first-quarter drive inside the Southside 5 when the Southerners came up with an interception.
Southside scored first on Louis Calhoun's 1-yard run with 10:18 left in the second quarter. Jordan Pigram blocked the extra point, keeping the score at 6-0.
Blayne Warden picked off a pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, giving Southside a 12-0 lead with 4:23 left in the half. A pass fell incomplete on the two-point attempt.
Nettleton scored its first points on Ke'Andre Pope's 3-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left in the first half. Joseph Nuhung's extra point brought the Raiders within 12-7 at halftime.
The Raiders host Forrest City next Friday, while Southside visits Valley View.