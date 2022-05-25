JONESBORO — Nettleton boys’ basketball coach Bubba Deaton could see Andre Davis making progress each year of his high school career, capped by a strong senior season this year.
Davis will have the opportunity to continue his growth on the court after signing with NAIA power Talladega College on Wednesday.
Deaton coached Davis from the seventh through 12th grade, seeing him develop along the way.
“He played a little bit as a sophomore, took his lumps as a sophomore, and really developed his junior year. You could kind of see it was coming together and his senior year, he had a phenomenal senior year,” Deaton said. “He ended up averaging about 9.5 points, was All-NEA, got to where he could score. He had a really good game against Jonesboro when we played them here, that was probably the best game of his career in that kind of environment.”
Davis scored 19 points against eventual Class 5A state champion Jonesboro when the Hurricane visited Raider Gym. Some of his other big games came against Paragould (17 points), Rivercrest (17 points), Trumann (15 points) and Greene County Tech (13 points, 11 rebounds).
“The Nettleton coaches, they’ve been preparing me since I got here for everything, on and off the court,” said Davis, who scored seven points in the Sun Senior Classic. “I think I’m very prepared to go to Talladega. I’m very excited.”
Davis joins Nettleton senior guard Jeremiah Turner in signing with Talladega, which finished as the NAIA national runner-up in March after losing to Loyola (La.) in the championship game.
The Tornadoes had a 32-6 record this year. They have made eight appearances in the NAIA national tournament, including each of the past four seasons.
“I’m very excited, especially from the coaches, how they were calling and telling me how much fun it is in the program,” Davis said of Talladega. “They kept calling me and showing a lot of love. Me and J.T., we’re ready to go.”
While the 6-foot-3 Davis played in the paint quite a bit for the Raiders, Deaton expects him to take on a perimeter role with the Tornadoes.
“We were so guard-oriented that we we threw him into our post spot, even though he’s not a back to the basket post player. He’s going to have to develop his shot a little bit,” Deaton said. “He got to where he can make that 12 to 15-footer, but he’s going to have to extend that out to 15, 20 feet. We feel like he can be a player there if he continues to develop.”
Deaton thinks Davis’ best basketball is ahead of him.
“I don’t think he’s done growing, I think he’s going to get a couple inches taller, and he has to develop a few things, but his skill set has really improved,” Deaton said. “He’s another one of those who didn’t miss any workouts. He was there every day and he comes from an outstanding family.”