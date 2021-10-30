Raiders edge Blazers in defensive battle

JONESBORO — A couple of defensive stands gave Nettleton the upper hand in a defensive battle with crosstown rival Valley View at Raider Field.
The Raiders turned the Blazers away without points on two drives inside the Nettleton 10-yard line Friday night. Those stops helped Nettleton escape with a 14-7 victory in a key 5A-East conference game.
Nettleton (9-0, 6-0 conference) is guaranteed a first-round home game in the Class 5A state playoffs. First, however, the Raiders will travel to Wynne (8-1, 6-0) next Friday for a game that will decide the 5A-East championship.
“We talked about it at the beginning of conference play, what our goals are,” Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said. “We talked about how we wanted to play for a championship and so we’re going to get that opportunity next Friday night against a very, very good team.”
Valley View (6-3, 4-2 conference) has also clinched a playoff berth. The Blazers would earn the league’s No. 3 seed with a victory over Batesville next week.
Both defenses had a stingy track record, each allowing only 27 points in the first five weeks of 5A-East play, and both made points hard to come by Friday night.
Nettleton produced the only touchdown of the first half when quarterback Cameron Scarlett scored on a 5-yard run with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter, giving his team a 7-0 lead after Daniel Golden’s extra point. Valley View mounted a drive late in the second period, only to see Carson Winters stopped just short of the end zone on fourth down from the 3-yard line with 3:54 remaining.
The Blazers had another scoring opportunity in the third quarter as they drove to a first down at the Raider 3. Nettleton held once again, throwing quarterback Carson Turley for a 3-yard loss to the 6 on third down, and a low snap foiled what would have been a 24-yard field goal attempt on fourth down.
“When you get inside the 5 twice and come away with no points, that’s a backbreaker for you, but I thought our kids played extremely well,” Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said. “I thought offensively we looked a lot better than we have in the past few games and had everything going, just didn’t make the plays when it counted, especially around the goal line.
“We just didn’t make the plays when we had to, but don’t take anything away from Nettleton. They’re a really good football team. I thought our kids played great.”
Up 7-0, Nettleton took over at its 15 after the failed field goal attempt with 5:45 left in the third quarter. Scarlett completed a 9-yard pass to Kenwarren McShan on third-and-7, then broke runs of 37 and 22 yards as the Raiders moved to the Blazers’ 6.
Koby Bradley scored on a 6-yard run with 2:50 remaining in the third quarter, giving Nettleton a 14-0 lead.
“I told (Scarlett) right after the game that he kind of put us on his shoulders, put us on his back,” Hampton said. “He just kind of carried us there, willed us, and he has that ability to do that.”
Valley View answered with a drive that reached the end zone. Sophomore running back Slade Caldwell found openings on back-to-back 13-yard runs, then broke free for 14 yards to the Nettleton 16.
Turley completed a pass to Reid Tyler for a first down and scored on a 3-yard run with 10:46 left in the game. Jose Mendoza’s extra point brought the Blazers within 14-7.
Valley View took over at its 38 with 9:01 remaining after forcing a punt, but Turley’s fourth-down pass from the 45 fell incomplete at the 7:16 mark. The Raiders ran out the remaining time in a drive that reached the Blazers’ 9.
Nettleton finished with 233 yards while Valley View had 222. The Blazers had 183 rushing yards, led by Caldwell with 89 yards and Cameron Davidson with 78, and the Raiders produced 156 rushing yards.
“We knew it was going to be a defensive battle. Offensively we moved the ball at times, but they’re good,” Hampton said. “They’re going to make plays on defense. Our defense made plays. We gave up some yards between the 20s, but we were able to come up with some big fourth-down stops. I’m proud of our guys, just being resilient and playing to the end.”