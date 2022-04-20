JONESBORO — Three players scored goals Tuesday night for Nettleton, powering the Raiders to a 3-2 Senior Night victory over Paragould in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Antonio Almaraz scored the first goal of the match on one of his 14 shots and also added an assist for the Raiders (5-10-3, 3-4-2 conference). Senior Kendrick McShan scored a goal on a free kick, one of his six shots on the night, and senior Daniel Golden, who took nine shots, scored off an assist from Almaraz.
Nettleton senior goalkeeper Joshua Gonzalez had four saves on six shots.
Jonesboro 6, Batesville 1
BATESVILLE – Jonesboro completed a season sweep of Batesville in 5A-East girls’ soccer with Tuesday’s 6-1 victory.
Yajaira Alvarado finished with two goals and three assists to lead the Lady Hurricane (9-2, 7-2 conference). Krisselle Nwokeji and Roxy Crotts scored two goals each; Ayesha Uddin had two assists; Abril De la Rosa had an assist; and Jackie Martinez had four saves in goal.
Alvarado scored eight minutes into the game with an assist from De la Rosa. Batesville evened the score 23 minutes into the game on a penalty kick, but Jonesboro regained the lead when Crotts found the net from a Alvarado cross in the 33rd minute.
After Jonesboro led 2-1 at halftime, Nwokeji extended the lead five minutes into the half with a back-heel volley from an Uddin corner kick. Crotts made it 4-1 when she got on the end of a Alvarado cross in the 51st minute.
In the 68th minute, Uddin placed a corner kick in the center of the box, where Alvarado headed the ball home. Jonesboro’s final goal came in the 71st minute following nine consecutive passes, culminating in an Alvarado cross and a Nwokeji finish.
Jonesboro 3, Batesville 0
BATESVILLE – Eder Leal recorded a hat trick as Jonesboro strengthened its hold on first place in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer Tuesday a 3-0 shutout of Batesville.
The Hurricane (8-3, 8-1 conference) earned its seventh consecutive victory while second-place Searcy (8-1-3, 6-1-2 conference) battled Greene County Tech to a scoreless draw.
Eder Leal scored the only goal of the first half on a free kick from 20 yards on the let side after the Pioneers fouled Gabriel Mata. Leal started the second-half scoring, finding the net from outside the right side of the box on Kevin Nunez’s assist.
Leal closed the scoring after a cross from Clay Glomski.
Calvin Hargis had eight saves for the clean sheet.
Paragould 5, Nettleton 3
JONESBORO – Paragould defeated Nettleton 5-3 Tuesday in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Freshman Amelia Brown scored two goals and had an assist for the Lady Raiders (4-10-1, 2-6-1 conference). Junior Claire Casey also scored for Nettleton.
Nettleton senior goalkeeper Toni Williams finished with 12 saves on 17 shots.
GCT 0, Searcy 0
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech and Searcy tied 0-0 in a defensive battle Tuesday night in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Karson Eddings played the entire game in the goal for the Eagles and recorded 10 saves.