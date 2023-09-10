BLYTHEVILLE — A last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion lifted Nettleton to a 43-40 victory over Blytheville in high school football Friday night at Haley Field.
Down 40-35 after the Chickasaws scored with 3:24 remaining in the game, the Raiders drove 53 yards for the winning touchdown. Nettleton’s Curtez Smith extended his arms to push the ball across the goal line on a 3-yard run, scoring his fourth touchdown of the game with 24 seconds remaining to give his team a 41-40 lead.
Quordarius Thompson added the two-point conversion to give Nettleton (2-1) a three-point lead. Blytheville (1-2) moved to the Raiders’ 40-yard line after the kickoff, but Travion Anderson’s pass fell incomplete in the end zone on the final play.
Nettleton led by 15 points on two occasions, only to see Blytheville climb back into the game.
The Raiders took a 14-0 lead in the first eight minutes, both touchdowns coming from Xavier Harrell. Harrell opened the scoring on a 3-yard run at the 8:12 mark and found his way into the end zone on an 18-yard run with 4:27 left in the period.
Anderson, who ran for four touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass, scored Blytheville’s first points on a 17-yard run with 1:20 remaining. The two-point conversion failed and the Raiders led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Smith scored on a 7-yard run with 8:56 remaining in the first half. Blytheville’s Ingram Battles scored on a 37-yard run less than a minute later, followed by Tim Brown’s two-point conversion, but Smith scored on a 2-yard run in the final minute to give Nettleton a 28-14 halftime lead.
Blytheville opened the second-half scoring on Anderson’s 11-yard pass to Tyrin Walker. Smith scored on a 1-yard run, pushing Nettleton’s lead to 35-20 after the extra point, but the Chickasaws scored the next 20 points.
Anderson scored on a 32-yard run and Brown tacked on the two-point conversion with 3:32 left in the third quarter. A Raider turnover set up Anderson’s 7-yard touchdown run that pulled Blytheville within 35-34 to end the quarter.
The Chickasaws took their first lead on Anderson’s 1-yard run with 3:24 left in the game, but the Raiders stopped the two-point conversion to keep their deficit at five points.
Nettleton has an open date before opening 5A-East conference play at home against Batesville on Sept. 22. Blytheville also has an open date before its 4A-3 opener against Harrisburg.