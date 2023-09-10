BLYTHEVILLE — A last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion lifted Nettleton to a 43-40 victory over Blytheville in high school football Friday night at Haley Field.

Down 40-35 after the Chickasaws scored with 3:24 remaining in the game, the Raiders drove 53 yards for the winning touchdown. Nettleton’s Curtez Smith extended his arms to push the ball across the goal line on a 3-yard run, scoring his fourth touchdown of the game with 24 seconds remaining to give his team a 41-40 lead.