JONESBORO — Mountain Home built a 16-point lead Friday night and held off Nettleton 29-19 in the season opener for both football teams at Raider Field.
Chris Hubbard ran for two touchdowns and Barrett Miller added another for the Bombers (1-0). Cade Yates threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help Mountain Home close the game.
Maddox Hampton threw two touchdown passes and T.J. Brown ran for a touchdown for Nettleton (0-1), but the Raiders never overcame an early deficit.
Hubbard scored the Bombers’ first touchdown on an 8-yard run with 9:14 to play in the first quarter. Nettleton answered as Hampton fired a 47-yard touchdown pass to Quordarius Thompson, but the Raiders missed the extra point and trailed 7-6.
Mountain Home extended its lead to 15-6 when Hubbard scored on a 1-yard run and Yates added the two-point conversion with 11:07 remaining in the second quarter. Miller scored on a 4-yard run and the Bombers led 22-6 at the 6:39 mark.
Hampton threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Nigel Bell with seven seconds left in the half, but a holding penalty negated a two-point conversion and a 30-yard extra point missed.
Nettleton pulled within 22-19 when Brown scored on a 3-yard run with 6:44 left in the third quarter. Mountain Home put the game away in the fourth quarter as Yates threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jett Hannaford.
The Raiders host Pocahontas next Friday.