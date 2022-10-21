Raiders feeling better as they host Mustangs

JONESBORO — Southside wasn’t the only tough opponent Nettleton faced last week.
The flu went through the locker room as the Raiders prepared to play the Southerners in a key 5A-East conference football game. Enough players were missing that Nettleton didn’t have enough for a full practice before going to Southside, coach Steven Hampton said.
Nettleton fell behind 12-0 before rallying for a 13-12 victory to stay in contention for its second consecutive conference championship.
“It was a pretty rough week for everybody,” Hampton said. “We were just thankful to get out of there. I knew it would be a tough game because we hadn’t been able to simulate their offense and we were worried about how our defense was going to respond.
“It took them a minute to adjust on that opening drive, to the speed of it and the misdirection. I thought our defense settled in once they saw it and played pretty well.”
Feeling better this week, the Raiders (6-1, 3-1 conference) are looking to extend their winning streak to four games this evening as they host Forrest City (1-6, 1-3 conference). Kickoff at Raider Field is set for 7 p.m.
Last week’s game was the lowest-scoring contest of the season for Nettleton, which averages nearly 33 points per game. The Raiders didn’t score until the final minute of the second quarter and didn’t take the lead until the fourth period.
Nettleton’s largest deficit was only 12 points, however. Tackle Jordan Pigram blocked Southside’s first extra point, his third extra point block of the season, and the Southerners failed on a two-point conversion after their second touchdown.
Hampton said the Raiders’ defense realizes the importance of extra points.
“It takes a while, especially defensively, because whenever you get a chance to block an extra point, you’ve just given up a touchdown,” Hampton said. “A lot of times there’s some frustration because you just got scored on and the focus isn’t on that block attempt. I think our guys are starting to realize how important those kicks are and giving great effort. It’s paid off for us a couple of times this year.”
Kaiden Newson blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt in the final minute to seal a victory that kept Nettleton in a second-place tie in the 5A-East.
Nettleton has big-play capability offensively from several sources. Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hampton has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,342 yards and 17 touchdowns, with four interceptions
Quordarius Thompson is Nettleton’s leading receiver with 36 receptions for 684 yards and 10 touchdowns. Curtez Smith has 34 receptions for 613 yards and eight touchdowns and is the Raiders’ second-leading rusher with 391 yards and eight touchdowns. Ke’Andre Pope has 631 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Linebacker Blake Brown and Pigram lead the defense with 76 and 50 tackles, respectively. Both have 10 tackles for loss, with Pigram’s totals including five sacks. Defensive back Myles Williams has four interceptions.
Forrest City defeated Paragould 20-6 last week for its first victory of the season. The Mustangs scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
“It’s a game that we need to win. Forrest City is coming off their first conference win, so they’re feeling a little better about themselves,” Hampton said. “They always play us tough. There are a lot of relationships between our players and their players. We’ve got a lot of families that are from Forrest City. They always play us a tough ballgame; they play hard. We don’t expect anything different this year.”