Raiders feeling better as they host Mustangs

Nettleton’s KeAndre Pope finds running room during the Raiders’ victory over Paragould two weeks ago. The Raiders host Forrest City this evening.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Southside wasn’t the only tough opponent Nettleton faced last week.

The flu went through the locker room as the Raiders prepared to play the Southerners in a key 5A-East conference football game. Enough players were missing that Nettleton didn’t have enough for a full practice before going to Southside, coach Steven Hampton said.

