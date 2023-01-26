Raiders hold off Blazers with late run

Nettleton’s Derodrick Moton (1) goes to the basket for a layup as Valley View’s Oliver Barr defends during the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton made the final run Tuesday night at Blazer Gym.

With their lead down to four points after a 12-2 run by Valley View, the Raiders scored the next 10 to wrap up a 58-47 victory in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.

