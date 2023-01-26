Raiders hold off Blazers with late run

JONESBORO — Nettleton made the final run Tuesday night at Blazer Gym.
With their lead down to four points after a 12-2 run by Valley View, the Raiders scored the next 10 to wrap up a 58-47 victory in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
Freshman T.J. Brown went end to end for a layup with 1:27 remaining after grabbing a defensive rebound, starting the decisive surge for Nettleton. Brown came up with a steal and fed Taylor Smith for an alley-oop dunk that became a three-point play and a 53-44 lead with 1:15 to go.
The Raiders (16-5, 5-1 conference) sank five more free throws in the final minute to seal their fourth consecutive conference victory.
“It doesn’t matter where we’re at or who we’re playing, a win is a big win in this conference,” said Nettleton assistant coach Matt Ragsdale, who led the Raiders in the absence of head coach Aaron Deaton, who was home with an illness. “In the 5A-East, they’re tough to come by, but whenever we win, I’m pretty happy about it.”
Nettleton never trailed after going on a 14-0 run to end the first quarter. Taylor Smith scored 23 points to lead the Raiders, followed by Brown with 11 and De’Shun Jackson with 10.
Ragsdale credited Smith with being selective on his shots.
“He did a much better job of being patient. He took good shots,” Ragsdale said. “You’ve seen him a lot and he can be very creative with his shots. Tonight he attacked first and he got downhill, and that’s something we’ve been talking about with him.”
Oliver Barr scored 14 points, Laird Cullen nine and Jackson Harmon eight for Valley View (6-9, 3-3 conference)
After Valley View scored the first five points, Nettleton answered with the final 14 of the first quarter. The Raiders’ run reached 16 with the first basket of the second quarter.
Gavin Ellis and Laird Cullen hit 3s in the second quarter to help the Blazers stay close, but Smith sank a 3 in the final minute of the period to give the Raiders a 23-15 halftime lead.
Smith scored eight points in the third quarter as Nettleton led by as many as 11, but Valley View closed the quarter with momentum. The Blazers scored six of the last eight points and trailed only 36-31 going to the fourth quarter.
Jackson and Brown scored four points each as Nettleton opened the fourth quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 46-32 lead. Then it was Valley View’s turn as Barr scored eight points and Carson Winters four in a surge that pulled the Blazers within 48-44 with 1:55 to go.
“Defensively we broke down and I feel like we almost got satisfied, and we were just waiting for that clock to go down. We really broke down defensively; they hit a couple of 3s because we weren’t getting through screens,” Ragsdale said. “We were being soft through screens, we weren’t fighting through and we weren’t talking. They hit shots and props to them, but we’ve got some guys that when they got out there on the break, they took advantage of what they can do also and we started getting those back in transition.”
Valley View coach Lane Campbell also pointed to transition baskets as a key.
“We got down about 14 or 15 at one time and we battled back, cut it to four or six points at the end, and then we got beat in transition on the other end on defense,” Campbell said. “We have to hustle back better than that, but our kids battled. I was proud of them for that. That’s a good basketball team, a real good basketball team.”
Both teams are on the road Friday as they reach the halfway mark of conference play. Nettleton travels to Searcy, while Valley View visits Marion.