Raiders hope passing game will open running lanes

JONESBORO — Nettleton’s primary method of moving the football remains the running ability of quarterback Cameron Scarlett and running back Koby Bradley, who have combined for 701 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in the Raiders’ 3-0 start.
The Raiders have also shown the ability to make plays in the passing game, however, and head coach Steven Hampton hopes that will create difficult choices for opponents as 5A-East play begins tonight against Batesville at Raider Field.
Nettleton didn’t hesitate to throw in key situations the past two weeks. Scarlett found Bradley on a 3-yard touchdown pass out of the backfield in the final minute against Mountain Home, giving the Raiders a 28-21 victory.
Last week Scarlett threw to Kenwarren McShan in the end zone twice within a few plays when the Raiders were tied with Pocahontas early in the fourth quarter. A holding penalty wiped out the first pass completion from 33 yards, but the second stood as a 28-yard touchdown pass that gave Nettleton the lead for good in a 35-28 victory.
Opponents figure to take note and Hampton said that should help the Raiders.
“Teams are going to have to decide what they want to try to stop, and we’ve shown on film throwing it over the top to Kenwarren. We’ve shown it with Jaden (Brown) getting deep, getting behind people,” Hampton said. “I’m sure they have to be somewhat fearful of that. If they decide to play coverage, a lot of times that leaves them shorthanded in the box.
“It should help our run game tremendously. We take what they’ll give us, but we wanted to show people we could throw the ball and make them aware of it, so now they have to think things through before they try to stack the box too much and play man coverage.”
Scarlett, who was all-state last season, completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 206 yards and five touchdowns in the first three games. He was 8-of-15 in the Pocahontas game for 110 yards and two touchdowns, both to McShan, who has six receptions for 83 yards on the season.
The Raider quarterback remains a threat to run with 366 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries. Scarlett finished with 191 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries last week in what Hampton considered one of his best performances.
“He started a little slow throwing the ball, but as the game progressed he got into a rhythm and running the ball, he’s always a factor and a threat there. I thought he really threw some balls late in the game to Kenwarren,” Hampton said.
“The one that got called back, it was a really nice throw and catch, and then we came back and they completed another one after that. I thought it was one of his most complete games as a quarterback.”
Bradley has also proven difficult to stop with 335 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries. The Raiders are averaging 261 rushing yards per game.
While Nettleton begins conference play with momentum after back-to-back hard-fought wins, Batesville is off to an uncharacteristic start at 0-3. The Pioneers gave up 129 points in losses to Greenbrier (44-10), Searcy (50-36) and Mountain Home (35-7).
Hampton said the Pioneers have had some problems tackling in the open field, something he admits has also given the Raiders trouble at times.
“Tackling is so hard now since no one tackles in practice because you’re so afraid of getting someone hurt. You can’t afford to get someone hurt,” Hampton said. “You do all the drills and practice tackling, but it’s not the same as tackling a real person. I think that’s the biggest deal I’ve seen (with Batesville), just tackling out in space and giving up big plays.”
Linebacker Blake Brown leads the Raiders with 15 solo tackles and 19 assists. Cornerback Juan Badillo had two tackles for loss against Pocahontas and the game-clinching interception against Mountain Home.
Linemen Javontae Wallace and Jordan Pigram had three tackles for loss each against Mountain Home.
“We’d like to get off to a little faster start than what we’ve been doing, start the game a little quicker,” Hampton said. “Then it comes down to turnovers, offensively protecting the football, and on defense not having any lapses. They’re going to try throwbacks and screens, stuff like that, so we need to make sure we account for everyone and not give up anything foolish.”
Nettleton scored three touchdowns in the first quarter of a 35-0 rout of Blytheville to start the season, but the Raiders haven’t been as sharp early in the game since then. They trailed Mountain Home 21-7 at halftime and were tied at 14 last week.
Hampton said the Raiders will adjust their pregame routine this evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We’re going to try to do some things a little different this week. We feel like our guys are getting amped up too soon before the game,” Hampton said. “By the time game time gets there, they’re almost coming down and so we’re going to try to time that a little better so that we’re getting amped up around game time, not 20 or 30 minutes before the game.”