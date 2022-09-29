JONESBORO — Nettleton coach Steven Hampton could see his team starting to respond to adversity in the moments after last Friday’s 34-28 loss at Batesville in the 5A-East football opener.
A seemingly imminent victory turned into a stunning setback for the Raiders after the Pioneers blocked a field goal attempt on the game’s final play. Batesville’s Jaiden Henderson scooped up the ball after the block and sprinted to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
As the Pioneers celebrated, the Raiders started the process of picking up the pieces following their first regular-season loss since 2020.
“Honestly I’m really proud of the way our kids have responded,” Hampton said. “Even immediately after the game, I spoke with the team briefly on the field and we had a couple of our guys step up. After I spoke to the team, they spoke to the team. Curtez Smith was one who didn’t get to finish that game because of injury, and Blake Brown and Jordan Pigram, those guys also spoke to the team and had great things to say, great leadership.
“It carried over into (Monday). We met as a team like we always do on Monday and had great attitudes. It was almost a refocus, a back-to-business type of mindset. I’ve been really pleased.”
Nettleton (3-1, 0-1 conference) hopes to bounce back Friday night when Brookland (1-3, 0-1) visits Raider Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The blocked field goal was the last of several miscues that cost the Raiders. Batesville also scored a defensive touchdown off a fumble return and had two more touchdowns set up on special teams, one coming after a punt bounced off a Nettleton player for a fumble and another after a blocked punt. Nettleton lost despite a 377-162 advantage in total yards.
“There were a lot of plays throughout the game that could have gone a lot of different directions, but it ended the way it did. It was a tough one to swallow,” Hampton said. “Saturday was tough, Sunday was tough, but come Monday, hey, we have to move on. That was the message to our kids, learn from our mistakes, all of us. I think we have a group, and I’m talking coaches and players, everyone involved, that is really motivated right now. I expect us to come out and play really hard on Friday.”
Hampton said Smith has been in concussion protocol after being knocked out on the field early in the fourth quarter. Smith has contributed in a versatile role as a junior with 49 carries for 322 yards and six touchdowns, plus 19 catches for 374 yards and five touchdowns.
If Smith is on the field, the Bearcats will be doing their best to track him.
“What I tell the kids is the way to signify him is his pink gloves,” first-year Brookland coach Mark Hindsley said. “He’ll be in a wideout position, a running back position. He’s all over the field. You have to find him.”
Nettleton opponents can’t focus solely on Smith, however. Junior receiver Quordarius Thompson has 21 receptions for 371 yards and five touchdowns, while senior running back KeAndre Pope has 402 yards on 82 carries. Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hampton has completed 42-of-66 passes for 753 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Thompson caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns against Batesville, also adding a rushing touchdown on a reverse.
“He stepped up big time, especially when Curt went out of the game. Q really stepped up and made some big plays,” Hampton said. “He’s been dependable all year and we have to find ways to get him the ball more because he has been so productive when he gets the ball in his hands.”
Brookland opened conference play with a 59-27 home loss to perennial 5A-East power Wynne.
The Bearcats trailed just 14-11 early in the second quarter, but the Yellowjackets began to pull away with 17 points in the final seven minutes of the first half.
“We knew what we were getting into with Wynne. They’re a good football team, well-coached with great athletes all over the field,” Hindsley said. “What I took away from it is how our kids started the game. We came out and early in the second quarter, it was 14-11. We competed well. I thought we came out and did what we had to do. We just lost our steam and couldn’t finish, and I guess that’s the teaching point you want to come out of it. Even though we were probably outmatched, our kids competed. We just have to find a way to finish.”
The Bearcats have been able to move the football with a power running game featuring 220-pound senior running back Joseph Wright. Wright has 467 yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries through four games, including last week’s 203-yard, three-touchdown effort against Wynne.
Hindsley said offensive play has also been a key with senior center Clay Holland, senior tackles Hayden McMellon and Austin White, and junior guards Austin Patterson and Peyton Grimes. The Bearcats average 250 pounds from tackle to tackle.
“Joseph, he’s been our big weapon this year. I know he had 200 yards last week and that was the majority of our running game, probably our offense,” Hindsley said. “Our O-line is clicking and Joseph is just running hard and making people miss, or running over people. He’s our man right now.”
Hampton said Brookland’s offensive style is similar to what Nettleton faced against Batesville.
“Obviously the running back, Joseph Wright, he’s a load. He’s been that way since he was a sophomore,” Hampton said. “He’s a tough, hard-nosed runner, especially when he gets going, gets his momentum going downhill, and they’ve got some size up front. They have some big linemen and that seems to fit their personnel, a power run game.”
Friday’s meeting will be only the second between the Raiders and Bearcats. Nettleton prevailed 41-21 two years ago and 47-7 last season on its way to the 5A-East crown.
“Since I’ve moved here, I’ve seen where there can be a house that’s in the Nettleton school district and next to it, there could be a Brookland school district house,” Hindsley said. “It does have the possibility of a rivalry because it’s almost like conjoined school districts in certain ways. It definitely has the makings of it.”