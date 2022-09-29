JONESBORO — Nettleton coach Steven Hampton could see his team starting to respond to adversity in the moments after last Friday’s 34-28 loss at Batesville in the 5A-East football opener.

A seemingly imminent victory turned into a stunning setback for the Raiders after the Pioneers blocked a field goal attempt on the game’s final play. Batesville’s Jaiden Henderson scooped up the ball after the block and sprinted to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

