JONESBORO — Nettleton went into its season opener last week with a quarterback making his high school debut and other skill-position players who saw limited action on last year’s 5A-East conference championship team.
The Raiders came out of the game with offensive statistics that hardly reflected inexperience.
Nettleton amassed 498 total yards during a 49-39 victory at Mountain Home last Friday. Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hampton passed for 235 yards and four touchdowns, finding junior receivers Curtez Smith and Quordarius Thompson for two scores each.
“We knew there were going to be some opportunities in the passing game and we just wanted to get the ball out,” said Nettleton coach Steven Hampton, whose team travels to Pocahontas tonight. “We thought our advantage that we had was out in space and we tried to get our guys the ball out in space. We were able to do that with some of the hitch screens and things like that, and then come up and set them up for deeper stuff later in the ballgame.”
Smith had four receptions for 112 yards, while Thompson had four catches for 109 yards. Kaleb Tedder, another junior, had two receptions for 54 yards. None of the three caught a pass last season.
“Curtez, he’s a tremendous talent. He can elevate. He showed that the other night on one of the touchdown receptions when he went up and got the ball. He’s good with the ball in his hands and making guys miss,” Hampton said. “Q Thompson, he’s one that we felt like last year really made a lot of progress throughout the season from the beginning to the end. We were real excited about him coming into this year. We feel he has a chance to have a really good year.”
Smith added 83 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine carries, also completing his only pass attempt for 40 yards. Junior running back Ke’Andre Pope ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, leading Nettleton to 223 yards rushing.
Steven Hampton said his son Maddox, who was 9-of-13 passing, seemed calm while doing what the Raiders needed to win.
“Really the biggest throw of the night, to me, was on the opening drive. We had third and long and he stood in there, had pressure and took the hit, but completed the ball to Kaleb Tedder over the middle,” the coach said. “It kind of sparked us right there. It got us going. We got a first down and were able to go on and score on that opening drive. He took the shot, completed the pass and after that I think the nerves were gone, and he was able to settle in and play really well.”
Nettleton (1-0) led by as many as 28 points, 42-14, in the second half. Mountain Home scored the next 19 points to close the gap, but Maddox Hampton found Thompson on a 27-yard touchdown pass late in the game to seal the Raiders’ victory.
Steven Hampton said senior nose guard Kam Phillips, senior linebacker Blake Brown and sophomore linebacker Kohen Ligons all played well defensively. Smith had seven tackles in the second half.
“I like the way we came out and we started fast early on. We had a really good first quarter and I think for the most part, alignment and assignment, we didn’t have a lot of busts,” Hampton said. “We missed tackles defensively when we got fatigued, but I was pleased that our kids knew where to line up and what to do, and did their jobs.”
Pocahontas (1-0) rolled past Southside Batesville 28-7 in its opener. Senior quarterback Connor Baker and junior running back Reagan Womack scored two touchdowns each, with Baker running for 104 yards on 17 carries and Womack adding 82 yards on 18 rushing attempts.
Baker (6-0, 195) ran for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries in last season’s meeting of the two teams, which Nettleton won 35-28.
“He’s just so strong. He’s a lot like Cameron Scarlett, he always seems to fall forward,” said Steven Hampton, comparing Baker to Nettleton’s all-state quarterback of 2021. “He’s always getting that extra yard. It’s hard to get him in negative plays just because he’s so strong and he has a knack for falling forward for that extra yard. He’s a tough kid. He’s a great, great football player.”
Baker, also a standout linebacker, is being recruited on both sides of the ball by different college teams. Last year he rushed for more than 2,200 yards while earning a place on the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team as an all-purpose selection.
Womack is a bruising runner at 226 pounds. The Redskins also feature 225-pound senior Reed Bigger at fullback and an offensive line that averages better than 263 pounds from tackle to tackle.
“It’s going to be physical once again. Mountain Home is a physical team, but we know Pocahontas is going to be physical,” Hampton said. “They love to pound the football with Connor Baker and their offensive line comes off the football. It’s going to be a stiff test for us, no doubt. It was a one-score game last year and we don’t expect anything less this year.”