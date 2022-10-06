Raiders hoping to build momentum in 5A-East

JONESBORO — Nettleton wasn’t about to let a stunning loss linger.
Showing no effects from a last-play loss the week before at Batesville, the Raiders routed Brookland 49-20 last Friday. Maddox Hampton and Curtez Smith combined to throw five touchdown passes during a 42-point first half for Nettleton.
“I was pleased with how our kids came out and played. I think they were very eager to get back out on the field and play,” Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton said. “I think it showed. I thought we had a great week of practice. Those guys were very enthusiastic, a lot of energy at practice, and I think they were excited to be able to get back out there and play again.”
Nettleton (4-1, 1-1 conference) has a chance to build more momentum in the 5A-East on Friday night as Paragould (1-4, 0-2 conference) visits Raider Field. Kickoff for the Raiders’ Homecoming game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Hampton isn’t too concerned about the Raiders getting caught up in the teams’ records or the Rams’ struggles aside from their 37-0 rout of Piggott. Paragould was shut out in losses to Greene County Tech, Hoxie, Valley View and Batesville.
“It’s not about who we play, it’s about how we play. We want to go out and play extremely hard no matter who’s lined up across from us,” Hampton said. “That doesn’t change. You want to give great effort, execute and not be sloppy. It’s a lot of playing up to a standard, of expectations. I think our kids have really grasped that. They seem to be doing that. Hopefully we’ll play well Friday.”
The Raiders displayed multiple offensive threats as they averaged 36.4 points per game in the first half of the season.
Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hampton, the coach’s son, has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,002 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hampton passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns last week while connecting on 16-of-23 attempts.
“I’m extremely happy and pleased with how he’s played. We started out at the beginning not wanting to put too much on his plate,” Steven Hampton said. “He’s handled everything we’ve given him so far. We’ve been able to add more and more each week, and so I’ve been really pleased with the progress and how he’s played up to this point.”
Junior Curtez Smith has rushed for 376 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 carries, plus 27 receptions for 456 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also played quarterback in some situations and threw two touchdown passes last week.
Junior receiver Quordarius Thompson has 28 receptions for 524 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per catch. Thompson has been especially effectively lately with 16 receptions for 289 yards and five touchdowns in the Raiders’ two 5A-East games.
“He continues to make plays,” Hampton said. “He’s proven to be someone we count on, just finding different ways to get him the ball along with Curtez. They complement each other really well.”
Senior running back KeAndre Pope is Nettleton’s rushing leader with 440 yards on 92 carries.
Defensively the Raiders had five sacks last week, three from Keon Stallings and two from Jordan Pigram. Linebacker Blake Brown had 12 tackles.
Nettleton has won its last 11 meetings with Paragould, including last season’s 49-0 victory. The Raiders lead the all-time series 28-14-1.
Hampton expects his team to focus on its standard regardless of the opponent.
“I think our kids really enjoy competing,” he said. “Obviously some games get a little more exposure, whatever you want to call it, than others, but when they get an opportunity to go out there underneath the lights and play, for the most part they always play hard and give great effort. The kids have kind of bought into that.”