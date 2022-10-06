Raiders hoping to build momentum in 5A-East

Nettleton quarterback Maddox Hampton looks for a receiver as Brookland’s Caden Webbe pursues during Friday’s game at Raider Field. The Raiders host Paragould on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton wasn’t about to let a stunning loss linger.

Showing no effects from a last-play loss the week before at Batesville, the Raiders routed Brookland 49-20 last Friday. Maddox Hampton and Curtez Smith combined to throw five touchdown passes during a 42-point first half for Nettleton.

