Raiders hoping to play at quick tempo

Running back TJ Brown takes a handoff from quarterback Maddox Hampton during Nettleton’s benefit game against Osceola last week. The Raiders host Mountain Home to open the season Friday night.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton had no trouble running its offense at a fast pace in the first half of last week’s benefit game against Osceola.

The Raiders produced all their points and most of their yards in two quarters against the Seminoles. Three receivers caught touchdown passes and two running backs scored touchdowns as Nettleton put up 48 first-half points while playing at a quick tempo.