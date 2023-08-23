Raiders hoping to play at quick tempo

JONESBORO — Nettleton had no trouble running its offense at a fast pace in the first half of last week’s benefit game against Osceola.
The Raiders produced all their points and most of their yards in two quarters against the Seminoles. Three receivers caught touchdown passes and two running backs scored touchdowns as Nettleton put up 48 first-half points while playing at a quick tempo.
“Obviously we’ve got to be able to execute – it doesn’t do any good to go fast if you can’t execute and get first downs – but I thought our execution was good,” Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton said. “I thought we were able to get lined up and didn’t have any pre-snap penalties to speak of. I thought our kids handled it pretty well.
“The key is, can they handle it for four quarters? That’s going to be the test Friday. It’s one thing to do it for a half, but now we need to do it for four quarters.”
Nettleton opens the season Friday night as Class 6A Mountain Home visits Raider Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
With more experience and depth on offense than a year ago, the Raiders are trying to run their offense at a faster pace. Nettleton was capable of big numbers on occasion in 2022, averaging more than 26 points per game while producing a 7-4 record, but Hampton said the Raiders wanted a slower tempo than they do now.
“This year we feel like we have a little more depth, got some guys who can go in and play, and us not have to alter what we want to do. And, I think our kids enjoy it,” Hampton said. “It allows us to get more plays. Honestly, we feel like we have quite a few guys who need the ball in their hands and one way is to run more plays. If we can run more plays, more guys get touches. That’s kind of our mindset.”
Nettleton ran 40 plays for 414 total yards against Osceola. Junior quarterback Maddox Hampton, entering his second season as the starter, was 7-of-11 passing for 193 yards and four touchdowns.
Versatile senior Curtez Smith, an all-purpose threat who also contributed as a rusher and passer last season, caught four passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Quordarius Thompson had three receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, while junior newcomer Nigel Bell had a 41-yard touchdown reception.
Sophomore running backs TJ Brown and Xavier Harrell combined for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Brown gained 136 yards and scored once on 15 carries.
Nettleton gave up a couple of big plays against Osceola senior wide receiver Keenan Jackson, who caught a 66-yard touchdown pass and also returned a kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown. Jackson also caught a short touchdown pass after the Raiders lost a fumble.
“I really liked how our kids played. I think they gave great effort,” Hampton said. “Obviously there were some mistakes, we had a turnover when we were backed up that gave Osceola a short field, and obviously we want to clean that up. We had a couple of penalties that we want to clean up, that in a real game can hurt you.
“I thought our tackling got better as the scrimmage went on. That’s something we have to continue to work on, but overall I thought our kids played hard and executed for the most part. There were some things on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game as well they we have to get fixed. That’s what those scrimmages are for and hopefully we get all those things fixed before Friday night.”
Hampton said Mountain Home was impressive in its benefit game against Jonesboro.
The Bombers won the first half 24-14 as both teams played their starters. Senior quarterback Cade Yates led three touchdown drives, two capped by touchdown passes.
“That quarterback, basically he’s been a three-year starter. He started against us his sophomore year, the last time we played them at home,” Hampton said. “He didn’t start last year, but came in our game and kind of sparked them and got them going, really. He’s got a lot of experience. He’s got some receivers who have played a lot and they’ve got some weapons.”
Nettleton holds a 9-4 series lead and has won eight of nine meetings since the teams started playing annually in 2014. The Raiders scored the final 21 points to defeat the Bombers 28-21 two years ago, then held on for a 49-39 victory last year after leading by as many as 28 points.
Mountain Home lost its first seven games last year before reeling off four consecutive victories, including a 23-6 triumph over Marion in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. The Bombers averaged nearly 40 points in their final five games, the last being a 52-33 loss at eventual state champion Pulaski Academy in the 6A quarterfinals.
“I think it’s going to be a good matchup. I was really impressed with what I saw from Mountain Home in their scrimmage,” Hampton said. “The past few years, it’s been a really good game, and I expect kind of the same thing this year.”