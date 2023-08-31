JONESBORO — Opening night didn’t unfold as the Nettleton Raiders hoped. Mountain Home rolled up more than 500 total yards last Friday before leaving Raider Field with a 29-19 victory over Nettleton. The Raiders fell behind early in the game and never caught up in their first season-opening loss since 2014.

“We were a little disappointed in our performance,” Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said. “Nothing to take away from Mountain Home; we knew going in they were going to be a really good team and a tough challenge. We just felt like we didn’t play our best, made too many mistakes on both sides of the ball.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com