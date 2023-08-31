JONESBORO — Opening night didn’t unfold as the Nettleton Raiders hoped. Mountain Home rolled up more than 500 total yards last Friday before leaving Raider Field with a 29-19 victory over Nettleton. The Raiders fell behind early in the game and never caught up in their first season-opening loss since 2014.
“We were a little disappointed in our performance,” Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said. “Nothing to take away from Mountain Home; we knew going in they were going to be a really good team and a tough challenge. We just felt like we didn’t play our best, made too many mistakes on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively we had a couple of pre-snap penalties that set us back behind the chains and then we had a couple of missed blocks in crucial spots where if we make the blocks, it could be a big gain. And defensively, we couldn’t get off the field on third down. We had chances to tackle the back or the quarterback and just didn’t make the plays. We’ve got a lot of young guys playing and hopefully we’ll continue to improve, learn from it and be better this week.”
Nettleton (0-1) moves on to play Pocahontas (0-1) on Friday at Raider Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Mountain Home, which had 508 total yards, converted on 10 of 17 third downs against Nettleton. The Bombers extended a 22-19 lead to what became the final score when they threw a 27-yard touchdown pass on third-and-9 with 10:35 left in the game.
The Raiders had eight penalties for 49 yards, but lost only one turnover. Quarterback Maddox Hampton was 20-of-34 passing for 168 yards, including touchdown passes to Quordarius Thompson and Nigel Bell.
Curtez Smith had eight receptions for 53 yards, Thompson caught six passes for 55 yards and Bell had five catches for 40 yards.
“They were trying to take away the deep stuff. We thought we could throw underneath and run and catch, and honestly they tackled us pretty well for the most part in the open field,” Steven Hampton said. “There was one early where Curtez had a step on defender, but (Robert) Dover had gotten loose, the defensive end had gotten loose up front. If we had a half-second longer, maybe we could have converted that and had a big play, but we just didn’t have the time to make a good throw.”
Sophomore running back T.J. Brown shined in his high school debut, running for 149 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Hampton said defensive lineman Kaiden Newsom was a bright spot defensively and was pleased with linebacker Damin Coleman. The Raiders played without outside linebacker Kylan Shelton because of illness, Hampton said.
“It kind of put us in scramble mode. We had to move Kohen Ligons to his spot and shuffle some guys around,” Hampton said. “That had an impact to some degree, not having Kylan out there. He was our best defensive player against Osceola in the scrimmage and not having him out there on the perimeter really hurt us.”
Pocahontas coach Casey Chester said his team is battling injuries after facing Valley View in a benefit game and Southside last week in the opener.
Southside defeated Pocahontas 34-13 after leading 28-7 at halftime. Chester said the Redskins are without a couple of linemen and had to play more players on both sides of the ball in last Friday’s heat.
“We’re trying to build some depth for the conference season. We’re going to play some guys who haven’t played a whole lot,” Chester said. “They’re going to get their opportunity due to injury. We’re going to go out there and hopefully execute a little better on offense, cut down on some stupid penalties.
“We can’t turn over the ball. I think we had four turnovers last week and we’re not good enough to overcome turnovers. We have to know our blocking assignments; we can’t miss assignments because we can’t get behind the chains. We’ve got to have positive yards on first down.”
Chester said quarterback D.J. Coffey, who scored on a 5-yard run against Southside, is improving every week. Zane Hibbard also scored in last week’s game on a 60-yard run.
Hampton is wary of Pocahontas’ power run game with 6-3, 250-pound Reagan Womack in the backfield.
“They’re going to be physical and try to run the football, especially with the back they have. He’s a big, downhill back,” Hampton said. “It’s going to challenge us to be able to tackle him. We’re going to have to get them off the field. I’m sure they’re going to try to keep our offense off the field as much as possible. If we can get them in some long-yardage situations and force them to have to throw the ball, I think that plays into our hands a little bit, but we’re going to have to be really good on first and second down and not let them get in positive situations.”
Chester said the Redskins have their work cut out for them with the Raiders’ speed at several positions. He described Brown as probably the fastest running back his team will see all season.
Nettleton holds an 18-13 all-time lead in a series that dates to 1966. The teams have met annually since the start of the 2016 season, with the Raiders winning six of the seven games.
“They’re a great test for us. They exploit our weaknesses every time we play them. We usually get better after we play them,” Chester said. “Coach Hampton does a great job. If you have a weakness on defense, he will find it. Offensively they execute well and he’s a great play-caller. It’s a good test for us because it makes us better as the year goes on.”