FORREST CITY — Koby Bradley and Cameron Scarlett supplied the offense while Nettleton’s defense shut down another 5A-East conference opponent Friday as the Raiders kept their record perfect with a 36-6 rout of Forrest City.
Bradley ran for three touchdowns while Scarlett scored twice for the Raiders (8-0, 5-0 conference). Nettleton has given up only 27 points in conference play while holding each opponent to single digits.
The Raiders’ first points came with 8:51 remaining in the first quarter on Bradley’s 2-yard run and Daniel Golden’s extra point. Scarlett scored on an 8-yard run with 6:03 remaining in the period to give Nettleton a 14-0 lead after the extra point.
Forrest City (2-6, 1-4 conference) scored its only points on Darius Cross’ 4-yard run with 9:42 left in the second quarter. Scarlett responded for the Raiders by scoring on a 5-yard run with 5:48 remaining in the half, then adding the two-point conversion.
Bradley scored on a 6-yard run at the 4:28 mark as Nettleton took a 29-6 halftime lead.
Nettleton scored the only touchdown of the second half on Bradley’s 15-yard run with 7:36 left in the game.