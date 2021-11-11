Raiders open 5A playoffs against Hot Springs

JONESBORO — Perfect in the regular season, the Nettleton Raiders are eager to see what they can do in the postseason.
Nettleton opens the Class 5A state playoffs tonight at Raider Field against Hot Springs, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-South conference. The Raiders won the 5A-East last week, rallying past Wynne 26-22 to claim the league title, and head coach Steven Hampton said his team is eager to get back on the field.
“I really feel like last week was a boost to the kids’ confidence as far as being able to win a big game like that under those circumstances. We meet every Monday and we talked about this being a new season,” Hampton said. “I think our kids are just excited about getting to play again. After having such a high last week, they’re ready to get back out there and play again. I think our kids are excited and they’re ready to go.”
While Nettleton (10-0, 7-0 5A-East) has won three conference championships in Hampton’s nine seasons as head coach, this year’s title is the team’s first outright crown since 1997. The Raiders posted their first perfect regular season since 1994 and have an opportunity to tie the school record for wins in a season tonight.
Hot Springs (5-5, 3-3 5A-South) stands between Nettleton and a place in the state quarterfinals. The Trojans have lost three of their last four games, all against the teams that finished ahead of them in their conference.
League champion Camden Fairview defeated Hot Springs 31-28 two weeks ago and Lakeside, the 5A-South’s No. 3 seed, defeated the Trojans 48-29 last week. Hot Springs also lost 45-0 at runner-up Magnolia in league play.
Hampton said the Trojans have a talented running back as well as size on their interior lines.
“You’re not as familiar with the teams that you see they’re going against, but when we exchange film, we exchange all playoff teams, so for us, we’re getting their game against Camden Fairview, their game against Magnolia and their game against Lakeside, the other three playoff teams from their conference,” Hampton said. “You see that they’re playing against good competition, a lot of speed and size in that conference from team to team. They’ve gone against quality players. That’s not going to be something new to them.”
Nettleton scored the final 13 points to rally past Wynne. Quarterback Cameron Scarlett ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries. He was also 5-of-13 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Scarlett is now Nettleton’s season rushing leader with 1,149 yards and 14 touchdowns. Running back Koby Bradley has 1,120 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hampton said the Raiders knew they would have to run Scarlett more against Wynne.
“We knew we needed a downhill presence. There aren’t a lot of lateral, side-to-side opportunities against a team like Wynne that’s so fast,” Hampton sad. “I thought our offensive line played extremely well for the most part, blocking their defensive front, because that was really a concern. They made some plays, which they’re going to because they’re good players, but overall I thought our offensive line played really well and Cameron ran hard.”
Scarlett has also passed for 1,111 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, with five interceptions. Jaden Brown has 27 receptions for 481 yards and five touchdowns.
Linebacker Blake Brown leads Nettleton’s defense with 97 tackles and four sacks. Defensive tackle Jordan Pigram has 57 tackles, including 22 behind the line of scrimmage. End Javontae Wallace has 14 tackles for loss.
Hampton said the Raiders drew encouragement from the crowd that followed them to Wynne.
“Hopefully we’ll get that same kind of atmosphere (tonight),” Hampton said. “Our fans show up and support, and our kids, they see that. They feed off that, that really energizes them.”