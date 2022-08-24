JONESBORO — While Nettleton was no closer to the state playoffs after beating Mountain Home in the second game of the 2021 season, the nonconference victory gave the Raiders a confidence boost.
Down 21-7 at halftime on their home field, the Raiders rallied to defeat the Bombers 28-21 on a last-minute touchdown pass. The victory was part of a season-opening 11-game winning streak for Nettleton, which didn’t lose until the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
“It kind of sparked us because honestly, you never really know how you’re going to respond to that kind of situation until you’re in it,” Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton said. “Our kids showed some leadership at halftime last year. Kids that we didn’t really expect to be that vocal were vocal. They stayed together and it was a good sign.
“We felt good coming out of the locker room at halftime about how our kids were responding, and they hung in there and ended up winning the ballgame. I think that sparked us even more the rest of the season, really.”
The Raiders hope to start the 2022 season on the right note Friday night when the defending 5A-East conference champions travel to Mountain Home. Kickoff at Bomber Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Friday’s trip, a journey of more than 130 miles one way, is easily the longest on Nettleton’s regular-season schedule. The Raiders will follow with another challenging road game, next week’s trip to Pocahontas, before playing their home opener Sept. 9 against Blytheville.
“We’ve got two tough ones to start off on the road, but we’ll find out kind of how we’re made, what we’ve got,” Hampton said. “I think we’ve got some good leadership, senior guys who have been through this, and they’re going to have to help bring those younger guys along and show them how to handle themselves on the road, how to handle their business and how to travel.”
Nettleton, which was 11-1 last season, has new starters in the skill positions. The Raiders are more experienced on defense with returning all-state selections in lineman Jordan Pigram and linebacker Blake Brown.
Hampton said the Raiders did good things on both sides of the football while winning 14-0 at Osceola in a benefit game last week. Myles Williams’ interception set up a first-half touchdown run by Curtez Smith, and Kylan Shelton scored the Raiders’ second touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we moved the ball pretty well 20 to 20 and had some miscues,” Hampton said. “One time we had motion and the running back didn’t let the motion clear, and we had a collision and it ended up as a fumble. We just have to clean up those miscues and not beat ourselves with penalties or missed assignments, but I thought we did some good things moving the football.
“Defensively, I thought our guys played hard. We had some negative plays. We missed some tackles, which that’s kind of what you expect in the first scrimmage because you haven’t tackled in practice, really, like that, to the ground. That’s going to be better hopefully.”
Hampton said Ke’Andre Pope and Shelton both ran the football well, giving the Raiders a one-two punch at running back, and the offensive line created running lanes.
Pigram and fellow defensive linemen Kam Phillips and Keon Stallings were in the backfield most of the night, said Hampton, who also praised Brown and the team’s secondary. The Raiders lost cornerback Kylan Goodlow for the season with a leg injury.
Mountain Home defeated Jonesboro 31-28 in its benefit game, outscoring the Hurricane 24-0 in the second half. Bombers quarterback Brady Barnett was a defensive back when Nettleton and Mountain Home met in 2021.
The Bombers were 4-8 last year, reaching the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“They’ve got some good pieces, obviously a quarterback back who’s a good player. He’s committed to Harding,” Hampton said. “Defensively they have an end who is really good, who played last year as a sophomore and he’s gotten a lot bigger and stronger. They’ve got some really good pieces and they play hard. It’s going to be a tough ballgame for sure.”