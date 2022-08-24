JONESBORO — While Nettleton was no closer to the state playoffs after beating Mountain Home in the second game of the 2021 season, the nonconference victory gave the Raiders a confidence boost.

Down 21-7 at halftime on their home field, the Raiders rallied to defeat the Bombers 28-21 on a last-minute touchdown pass. The victory was part of a season-opening 11-game winning streak for Nettleton, which didn’t lose until the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com