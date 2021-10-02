Raiders overwhelm Bearcats, 47-7

BROOKLAND — Nettleton coach Steven Hampton saw the line play he was looking for Friday night when the Raiders visited Brookland.
The Raiders controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball during a 47-7 victory over the Bearcats at Jordan’s Stadium. Cameron Scarlett threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as Nettleton kept its record perfect through five games.
Nettleton (5-0, 2-0 5A-East) scored the final 27 points to pull away in its first trip to Brookland (2-3, 0-2).
“We challenged our guys before the game and we told them the game’s going to be won up front, on the offensive and defensive line, and I felt like those two units came out and played really well,” Hampton said. “We were able to run the ball, we were able to stop the run for the most part, and I thought that was the difference in the ballgame.”
The Raiders led 27-7 at halftime. Koby Bradley opened the scoring on an 8-yard run and Orion Pugh returned an interception for a touchdown to give Nettleton a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.
Scarlett’s touchdown pass to Jaden Brown gave Nettleton a 20-0 lead. After the Bearcats drove for their lone touchdown, scoring on Kaden Matthews’ 19-yard run, the Raiders tacked on another touchdown as Scarlett scored on a short run with 1:24 left in the first half.
“I felt like we left some points on the field in the first half and even there in the beginning of the second half because of penalties once we got in the red zone,” Hampton said. “We’ve just got to clean that stuff up and when we get down there, not hurt ourselves. That was big right before half to get that touchdown.”
Joseph Wright broke a 28-yard run early in the third quarter as the Bearcats drove deep into Nettleton’s end of the field, but Halon Willie’s interception gave the Raiders possession at their own 19 with 9:48 left in the quarter.
Brookland stopped Nettleton’s next drive on downs at its own 16 with 6:13 left in the third quarter, but the Bearcats were unable to capitalize.
“We did some good things moving the football. We have to tackle better, we have to catch the football when it’s thrown,” Brookland coach Eric Munoz said. “We just have to clean up a lot of things. We’re still making some young mistakes that we can’t be having anymore.”
Bradley’s 25-yard run put the Raiders on the Bearcats’ 20 late in the third quarter. Scarlett lofted a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kenwarren McShan with 1:04 left in the quarter, giving Nettleton a 34-7 lead after Joseph Nuhung’s extra point.
An errant punt snap by Brookland gave Nettleton the ball on the 1-yard line and Ke’Andre Pope punched in the touchdown with 11:07 left in the game. Pope scored again on a 3-yard run later in the period.
Nettleton travels to Paragould next Friday, while Brookland hosts Greene County Tech.