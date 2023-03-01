JONESBORO — Nettleton High School seniors Ke’Andre Pope and Braylon King finalized plans to play college football during a ceremony Tuesday at Raider Gym.
Pope, an all-conference running back, signed to play for Iowa Wesleyan University. King, who contributed at slot receiver for the Raiders, signed with Greenville (Ill.) University.
While he was Nettleton’s backfield workhorse last fall, Pope said wide receiver could also be a possibility at Iowa Wesleyan along with special teams. He’s excited about his opportunity with the Tigers, who compete in the North Star Athletic Association of NAIA.
“It’s really a blessing because everybody doesn’t get this opportunity to play at the next level,” Pope said. “For me to get this opportunity, I’m going to cherish it, I’m going to do what I have to do and I’m going to enjoy the journey while I’m there at Iowa Wesleyan. I can’t wait to get started.”
Pope was the Raiders’ leading rusher with 996 yards on 197 carries, both team highs. He scored four rushing touchdowns and also contributed as a receiver, catching 11 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s versatile. He’s a pretty good pass catcher out of the backfield or out in the slot, but he can also run the football,” Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said. “I think he brings some versatility and that’s always good. It gives him more options to find the playing field.”
King made a key reception in one of Nettleton’s biggest victories, a 13-yard catch during the go-ahead touchdown drive in the Raiders’ 13-12 victory over Southside. He also contributed as a blocker on the perimeter, something Hampton said Greenville coaches noticed.
“With the environment and the culture that they’re trying to create at that university, a Christian university, they saw that a lot of his highlight clips were him out there blocking, a lot of selflessness,” Hampton said. “It’s things they’re trying to promote. I think that caught their eye more than anything.”
King said he expects to play as a slot receiver for the Panthers, who compete in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference of NCAA Division III. He’s excited for the opportunity.
“It feels amazing. People my height, my size, they really don’t get to go to the next level and things like that,” said King, who stands 5-7. “Me being able to go play college football is amazing.”