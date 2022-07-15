JONESBORO — Orion Pugh is returning to his preferred position as he moves on to play college football.
Pugh, an all-state linebacker last season on Nettleton’s 5A-East conference championship team, has signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Dubuque this fall. The Spartans offered Pugh the opportunity to join them as a running back, which is where he prefers to play.
“I kept on getting a lot of offers for linebacker and that’s something I didn’t feel like was right for me. Running back is something I’ve done ever since I was in the eighth grade,” Pugh said Friday. “I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s something that really drew me to it, what gave me the love for football. They gave me the offer to play running back and I took it.”
Pugh gave a glimpse of what he can do with the football as a junior, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while running for 517 yards and four touchdowns. Last fall the Raiders needed him to play defense and he stepped up on that side of the ball.
Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton said Pugh’s senior position change was one of the most selfless things a player can do.
“As a junior, he played running back and had a great year,” Hampton said. “Then going into his senior year, we asked him to make a position change for us, for the betterment of our team, because we had a huge need at linebacker. He did that, he put the team before himself, and he made that change.
“He had a great year as a linebacker. I’m just so happy for him to get the opportunity to play at the next level as a running back, because that’s where his heart is. That’s what he really wanted to do. I’m just happy that it’s worked out for him.”
Pugh made 42 tackles as the Raiders posted an 11-1 record last season and reached the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Nettleton finished with a perfect regular-season record for the first time since 1994 and claimed its 11th victory in the playoffs, tying the school record for wins in a season.
The move put Pugh at inside linebacker for the first time. While he said the switch involved a learning curve, he thought it panned out well and he learned a few things that should help him as a running back.
“I know kind of how the linebackers flow, what they want to do, what they’re reading off of,” Pugh said. “That’s something that’s definitely going to help me.”
While he bulked up to 218 pounds as a linebacker, Pugh has shed the extra weight in preparation to play running back. He said he’s back to about 200 pounds and has regained his speed.
Hampton said Pugh continued to get film out to colleges, which led to his opportunity at Dubuque.
“Obviously he had film as a junior playing running back and he had a little bit his senior year. We were able to get him some carries from time to time,” Hampton said. “He had film playing the position and he just stayed with it, trying to find a school that would give him an opportunity and he finally did. Obviously Dubuque is a high academic school and having his academics in order helped him get that opportunity as well.”
Dubuque, which competes in the American Rivers Conference in NCAA Division III, had a 6-4 record last season. Pugh reports for preseason camp Aug. 9.