WYNNE — Nettleton is going to the Class 5A state playoffs as a conference champion.
Senior quarterback Cameron Scarlett scored the last of his three rushing touchdowns with less than three minutes to play Friday night as the Raiders earned a 26-22 victory over Wynne and the 5A-East championship.
Senior defensive back Juan Badillo intercepted a pass with less than two minutes remaining to seal the victory and Nettleton’s first perfect regular season since 1994. The Raiders (10-0, 7-0 conference) earned the 12th conference title in school history and their first outright crown since 1997.
Nettleton will host Hot Springs in a first-round playoff game next week. Wynne (9-1, 6-1) advances to the playoffs as the 5A-East’s No. 2 seed and will host Hot Springs Lakeside in the first round.
The Raiders trailed 20-13 after Wynne’s Cardarian Washington took an option pitch 40 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Quarterback John Watson ran in the two-point conversion to give the Yellowjackets a two-possession lead, 22-13.
Scarlett started the Raiders’ rally with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Brown in the third quarter. Daniel Golden’s extra point pulled Nettleton within 22-20.
Nettleton took the lead on Scarlett’s 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the score 26-22, but the Raiders made the lead stand.
Linebacker Blake Brown sacked Watson on Wynne’s last drive. Badillo intercepted a long pass and the Raiders were able to run out the clock.
Wynne led 14-7 at halftime. The Yellowjackets opened the scoring in the second quarter when fullback Kobey Davis scored on a 5-yard run.
Scarlett scored on an 8-yard run, producing the first touchdown allowed by Wynne in 17 quarters, and Golden’s extra point put Nettleton up 7-6. Watson scored on a 6-yard run and Davis added the two-point conversion to set the halftime score.
Nettleton pulled within 14-13 when Scarlett scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter.